Dr. Hossein Fallahzadeh was a champion and advocate for the health of the community, and on Friday the Lake Cumberland District Health Department ensured that his legacy will continue by unveiling a new service award.
Dr. Fallahzadeh was named the first LCDHD Public Health Hero, in an award that will hereafter be renamed the Dr. Hossein Fallahzadeh Public Health Hero award.
A plaque was presented to Dr. Fallahzadeh’s two daughters, Nicole and Susi Fallahzadeh, by County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
Nicole Fallahzadeh noted that her father was a man of the world, who was born in Iran, studied in England, came to the U.S. to work in Louisville and ended up here in Somerset
“He also travelled to over 50 different countries, and of the places that he had been, it was Pulaski County that he called home. … He had a level of compassion for his patients that is very rare. He just wanted nothing but the best for the people of Pulaski County.”
When asked what the award meant to the family, Nicole Fallahzadeh said, “I just appreciate the recognition for my father’s hard work, and it warms my heart to know that his legacy is going to live on through this award.”
Both sisters, who are dentists in the Lexington area, noted that their father was not only an influential member of the community, but had a huge impact on their lives.
“He showed us the world. And he made sure we were motivated, that’s for sure,” Susi Fallahzadeh said.
Nicole Fallahzadeh said he still had time for his family despite having a busy practice. “He showed up to every game.”
“Every track meet,” Susi Fallahzadeh added. “I’m going to miss having him in my corner.”
LCDHD Director Amy Tomlinson explained that she had been tasked last year with coming up with an award to honor the late surgeon, who passed away last September at the age of 80.
She came up with an award in which its recipients have to have exemplary leadership and diligence in promoting public health, remarkable contributions in support of fostering public health programs, and work or actions that have impacted the community’s health in a positive way.
Tomlinson talked about how the surgeon had left a mark on her life both “literally and figuratively,” as she first met him when she was in the first grade. He was the surgeon that removed her appendix.
Fast forward to 40 years later – last year, in fact – in which Fallahzadeh served on the committee to find a replacement for former LCDHD director Shawn Crabtree. He helped to name Tomlinson to the position.
“He has really impacted my life as a leader and as a director. He was much appreciated and irreplaceable in a lot of our staffs’ eyes,” Tomlinson said.
Dr. Robert Parker, CEO of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, talked about Dr. Fallahzadeh’s sense of humor. “I must have met with him over the years dozens and dozens of times and he always had me laughing,” he said.
At the same time, Dr. Fallahzadeh was a leader both in service and clinically, he said.
Fellow surgeon Dr. Michael Citak said that when he joined Dr. Fallahzadeh’s practice the surgeon adopted Citak like a son.
“Nothing was more fun to me than going to the operating room and learning what he had to show me, whether it be anatomy, or some technique, or some new thing that he was doing that was just truly amazing.”
Along with being a surgeon, Dr. Fallahzadeh served many years on the Lake Cumberland Board of Health. Fellow board member and physician Richard Miles said that he was always willing to lend a hand both in Pulaski and the surrounding region, noting that he would cover when the husband and wife surgical team of Russell County Hospital went on vacation. “When they left, he accepted our surgical patients in referral until we got a new surgeon.” Then, he wouldn’t admonish Miles for not referring patients to him whenever a new surgeon arrived.
“It went beyond business. It went into doing something that you were called to do,” Miles said. “He understood that in order to best treat an individual patient, we also had to treat the community, thus his interest in public health.”
Another Board of Health member, Dr. Bruce Jasper, wasn’t able to attend Friday’s ceremony, but sent comments that were read by Tomlinson.
“As a Pulaski and District board member, he championed services for the poor and underserved. There was no denying his commitment to improving health and the lives of the people in this area. He is a great choice for this award,” Jasper said.
