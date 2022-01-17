Perhaps Pulaski County was too busy playing in the snow to measure how much it actually got.
The National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., relies on reports from counties in the area it covers to determine the amount of snowfall in inches that everyone always wants to know. But when the Commonwealth Journal called the weather office to do a wrap-up on this weekend's winter weather event, meteorologist Jane Marie Wix was ready to give an answer ... but found that while other counties had their reports in, Pulaski apparently did not.
Neighboring London had "nearly seven inches" of snow, Wix was able to say, but it took some extra checking on the ever-diligent meteorologist's part to get to the bottom of the pile of snow Mother Nature dumped on the area Sunday. After speaking with Stacy Halcomb, Pulaski's county fire coordinator, Wix was able to determine that the snowfall ranged about four-to-six inches across the county — the lesser number being in the Nancy area, to the west, and the greater number found to the east.
Certainly, whatever fell on Somerset, it was a lot. Once again, motorists were urged to stay inside as streets were snow-covered and slick, and hard to pass. That much wasn't a surprise. based on pre-event forecasts. But while forecasts had the snow starts early Sunday morning, causing some churches to call off services in the area, those who slept in Sunday would have woken up to green grass outside the window. Indeed, the snow didn't really start coming down locally until Sunday afternoon — but once it hit, it fell hard and fast.
This wasn't a surprise to Wix, however, who noted that snow wasn't necessarily what forecasters expected to start falling in the morning.
"Everybody thought it would start off as snow and only be snow," she said. "One thing we tried to get out to everyone is that this is a very volatile system with a warm layer aloft. Depending on how it pans out, it could mean a whole lot of different precipitation types. It caused a lot of us to get rain and freezing rain and sleet before it ever changed over to snow.
"The snow didn't start as early but the impact (of the weather) definitely did," she added. "(Areas had) freezing rain and sleet (which) changed to snow. Whenever you think of winter storms, you think snow; this is one of those situations where we had all varieties of winter weather."
Helping with that was the efforts of local and state road crews all across the Commonwealth. Wix noted that road departments pre-treating roads "helped quite a bit"; otherwise, the freezing rain might have had a bigger impact.
"We've been doing conference calls with road departments across the state; they knew what to expect and it helped them prepare," said Wix. "It was a messy event, not just snow. ... That's why it's so hard to predict. One or two degrees, a slight shift in the set-up, can mean the difference between several inches of snow or cold rain or ice."
So are we done with the snow for a while? Maybe not completely. Wix said that mid-week, there's a system coming through that might turn to some snow, "but we're looking at a really low amount at that point." Wix said she wouldn't expect it to cause much trouble on roadways, as the ground will be warmer at that point.
"The best chance of snow will be Wednesday night into Thursday," she said, "but (it won't make) much of an impact."
