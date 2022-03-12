Ol' Man Winter wasn't quite ready to make way for spring this weekend, blanketing the Lake Cumberland region — and most everywhere else in Kentucky — with a fresh blanket of snow as Friday turned into Saturday.
Pulaski County 911/Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross estimated that some four inches fell overnight, though luckily he knew of no major accidents, damages or outages locally.
The snowfall and frigid temperatures were enough, however, to prompt some business closures for the day. The weather also forced the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce to reschedule the 10th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk for Saturday, March 26.
By midday Saturday, a healthy amount of sunshine were going along way in helping city, county and state crews clear local roads.
