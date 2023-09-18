Michael Kean was a familiar face at Pulaski County Youth Football League games. The kind of guy who would be wherever you needed him to be, according to those who knew him well.
"He's coached in our league at least six years. I've known him for a while," said Don Baker, PCYFL President. "He's one of those quieter guys who's completely in it for the right reasons."
Unfortunately, Baker was talking to the Commonwealth Journal about Kean for the worst possible reasons. On Saturday, Kean, 34, suffered a medical emergency while on the field at Pulaski County High School for that day's slate of youth football games — an incident that led to him passing away after being transported to the hospital, according to reports.
"It's just a tragic situation," said Baker. "Everything that we could have done right there (to help him) was done. The ambulance was there within 10 minutes."
Kean, who attended high school in McCreary County and served in the U.S. Army before coming to Eubank, coached teams with students from Eubank Elementary School, where three of his own children attended, each playing football themselves. Teams include Pee-Wee, Junior, and Senior based on age groups.
Lisa Black, principal at Eubank Elementary School, said that the incident took place between Pee Wee and Junior games on Saturday afternoon, as Eubank was playing Whitley City.
"He was an all-around awesome guy. The kids on the team loved him dearly, and he was very motivating for them," said Black. "Even the cheerleaders, he always thanked the girls between games for doing such a good job cheering on the boys. He's going to be very missed."
Added Baker, "A lot of people like to say they're there for the kids, and we appreciate the volunteers, but you know the ones who are the real deal and he was one of them. ... He was one of the good ones. He was a dandy."
The incident attracted a substantial amount of reaction on local social media, with thoughts, prayers and condolences directed toward the Eubank Elementary football and PCYFL communities.
Baker said there are plans to take up donations at next weekend's games for Kean's family, his wife and four children, as well as giving them the gate proceeds to help with their needs in the most difficult of circumstances.
"We'll try to help with anything we can because that's what they're going to need," said Baker. "They're going to need help. They're going to need community. Eubank is a good community.
"Everybody's heartbroken. It's horrible," he added. "(Kean) not only coached football, he was involved in youth league baseball. He was just one of those top-notch guys. I'd say everyone will be in shock for quite a while. I know I am."
Black said that counselors were available at Eubank Elementary this morning for students who needed to talk and express their feelings about the loss.
"It's actually been a very quiet day," said Black on Monday afternoon. "We've been trying to keep the kids in a normal routine because they've had enough upset right now. There have been a few that needed to come out of the classroom and talk for a few minutes, but for the most part, everything's been pretty quiet."
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson also offered a statement about Kean on Monday.
"It's a tragedy that we lost that young man," said Richardson. "He's got a young family and it's just always tragic when you hear about something like that. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."
See Michael Kean's obituary on page A3 of Tuesday's Commonwealth Journal.
