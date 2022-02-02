All right, stop. Collaborate and listen. Ice is back with a brand new winter weather event tonight.
Much like actor Michael Landon on the Ponderosa, Winter Storm Landon is providing a “bonanza” of different weather conditions across the country, from frosty snow to soaking rain.
So far, the latter is what Pulaski has been getting, as expected, with the rain starting early in the day Wednesday. But freezing rain and ice is expected to become a threat tonight, as a still-in-flux system is being monitored by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson, Ky.
And with a nod to the hip-hop act Digable Planets, the rebirth of slick roads in this latest storm will be a part of Pulaski county’s temperatures staying ‘Cool Like Dat’ going into Friday.
“We actually still have quite a bit of uncertainty, just because the axis of the best precipitation will probably be to your north,” said Jane Marie Wix, NWS meteorologist, of Pulaski County’s outlook. “If it changes a degree or two in temperature, or if it shifts slightly to the south, it’s going to make a difference in how much precipitation you end up getting and how much of that is freezing rain vs. regular rain vs. sleet.”
Wix’s best estimation Wednesday afternoon was that, starting Thursday night, Pulaski could see a “trace of ice,” but a worst-case scenario of fifteen-hundredths of ice — or in other words, between a tenth and two-tenths of an inch.
That means road conditions will be slick, but it would likely take closer to a quarter-inch of ice to bring down tree branches, causing a major threat of home damage and electrical outages. There will still be the potential for these things, said Wix, but likely with more fragile branches and objects.
“A trace still might have some impacts, you’re still going to have slick spots, but I wouldn’t say you’re in the heaviest band of the ice, so that’s good news,” said Wix.
The time frame for this is between 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday when the changeover starts to occur, maybe slightly earlier in the northern part of the county. The southern end will be closer to the midnight-2 a.m. time window.
“The good news is … we are quite warm,” said Wix on Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures hovered close to 50 degrees locally. “As it starts to transition, it will transition first on elevated surfaces, and then it might take a couple hours before the roads actually cool off enough to (start accumulating ice).”
Wix said to expect an impact on Friday morning, as commuter traffic gets going, but ice isn’t all there is to worry about.
“Another big concern that we have right now is the rainfall,” she said. “Between (Wednesday afternoon) and 3 p.m. (Thursday), into tomorrow night, we’re looking at between three and four inches of rainfall.”
That puts Pulaski in the “hot spot” for the heaviest rainfall that will occur as part of the storm, and because it’s so drawn out, flash flooding isn’t so much an issue, but gradual flooding likely will be.
“This is going to become more of a steady, moderate-to-heavy rain,” said Wix. “You’re probably going to see your creeks and your streams start to rise. You could get some ponding of water. Not going to rule out some isolated flash flooding but it’s probably going to be more areal flooding.”
Wix did take care to note that it’s “still an evolving system,” and “things are still moving, models are different from one another.” Meteorologists are “honing in” but there is still variability at play in the forecasts.
That gives people like Aaron Ross, Pulaski 911/Emergency Management Director, a lot to think about. And as of Wednesday, the thing he’s strongly keeping a watch on is flooding trouble areas in the county.
“There are our usual spots,” said Ross. “They just flood all the time; if it rains, they flood. We’ll try to stay updated on that. As far as flooding, it’s really just a (matter of) stand-back-and-wait, and shut stuff down. If stuff happens, the road department will be out. If they see something that has the potential to cause flooding, they’ll be out taking care of that stuff, making sure the water is able to able get away from the road rather than piling up in the road.”
Meanwhile, crews will be preparing for the possibility of slick roads as best they can. Making sure roads aren’t too treacherous is especially important if emergency personnel is dealing with high water-related issues already, noted Ross.
“I don’t want to have to deal with flooding, and then turn right immediately and deal with slick roads,” he said. “… Hopefully we don’t have any accumulation (of ice). Hopefully the temperatures stay high and the roads stay warm enough and the freezing rain won’t stick so much to the roads, or will be gone quickly."
