Laura has made her presence known in Pulaski County.
While as usual, landlocked Kentucky is spared the worst effects of the latest headline-making hurricane, there was still plenty of rain to fall on the area over the last day or two.
As of Saturday evening, the previous 48 hours had seen just over two inches fall based on information from the Mesonet monitoring station near Science Hill. Since midnight on Saturday, there had been about an inch.
Indeed, bursts of rain drenched locals on Friday and Saturday, but it wasn't as bad as it could of been.
"It was largely due to Laura, storms that fired up as Laura was approaching," said Pete Geogerian, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky.
He added that the inch that fell since midnight was "part of the moisture associated with Laura that pressed through overnight."
Helping the situation was that there were a few days of relatively dry weather leading up to this weekend that helped keep flooding from being a bigger problem. Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacey Halcomb said that he hadn't heard of any calls out for flooding incidents.
"It looked like the ground soaked it up as fast as it fell," said Halcomb.
Said Geogerian, "There were pockets of heavier rain and briefly higher rainfall rates, but fortunately that didn't persist over a given location, so we were able to avoid a lot of the problems.
Geogerian said that Sunday will be a bit of a break from the rainfall during the day, but one can expect another inch and a half or so Sunday night into Monday.
"It's going to be kind of hard to nail down who sees the most rainfall out of that," he said.
