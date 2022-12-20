While this week’s cold weather may not bring much in the way of snow or ice, it pays to be keep safety in mind when it comes to winter weather driving.
Both Somerset Police and the Kentucky State Police offered some winter driving tips to keep motorists safe.
It also helps to keep these safety tips in mind if someone is planning on driving out of the area and into a spot that may get hit worse by a storm, or if an emergency arises that causes an out-of-town trip.
Of course, the safest thing to do in winter weather is not to travel at all, according to SPD Captain Randall Smith.
“During bad road conditions due to weather, the best thing to do is to stay home if you don’t have to go anywhere,” he said.
“Plan ahead and try to avoid getting out by purchasing items needed before bad weather.
“If you find yourself having to travel in bad conditions, take your time. Leave early if you have to be somewhere at a required time, so you don’t rush. Keep plenty of distance from the vehicle in front of you for stopping.
“When approaching traffic lights, stop signs or a turn-off, slow down further away than normal.”
And, if you should encounter a slick spot or lose traction, Smith said, “let off of the accelerator and do not slam on your brakes. Apply the brakes slowly if you have to.”
And, if you are going to be out on the roads in cold conditions, make sure to dress in layers, keep warm layers with you, and take extra snacks and water with you in case you get stuck or break down somewhere, Smith said.
Other suggestions for driving in snow or ice from KSP include making sure all windows are cleared before starting out, using caution on bridges or overpasses which can freeze faster than roadways, and avoid using cruise control because it can cause a vehicle’s wheels to continue spinning when it hits a slippery spot.
KSP also stated that drivers need to plan ahead of time for approaching winter weather. That includes making sure a vehicle has been maintained and prepped for cold temperatures.
For this, KSP suggests adding an anti-ice solution to windshield washer fluid, removing dirt and mud from all vehicle lights and making sure the vehicle’s headlights and tail lights work properly.
KSP suggested making sure to fill up with a full tank of gas. If someone does need to get out and they get stuck, they may need to run the vehicle for warmth, and the more gas in the tank, the better.
If you do get stranded, KSP says to run the motor and heater for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window to slightly let in air. That will keep the interior warm and protect against carbon monoxide poisoning if the exhaust pipe is blocked and leaking poisonous gas into the vehicle.
KSP also suggests bringing a survival kit that includes blankets, a first aid kit, a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a bag of sand or cat litter to melt snow or ice and give added traction, a collapsible shovel, a flashlight with extra batteries, and waterproof matches.
Those matches can be used to melt snow for drinking. “Do not eat un-melted snow,” KSP advised. “It will lower your body temperature.”
If stranded and unable to get help, staying with the vehicle is the best course of action, KSP said. Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna as a signal that you need to be rescued, and stay awake to be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems.
Finally, make sure your cell phone is fully charged before you leave the house. If you do have an emergency, make sure to call 911 – but only if you have a need for first responders.
“Refrain from calling 911 for road or weather conditions,” KSP said. “Due to high call volume, telecommunicators need the lines open to assist callers who have emergencies.”
