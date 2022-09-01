Two men are facing numerous criminal charges following a Wednesday evening pursuit in Pulaski County.
Gary Voiles, 61, of London, Ky., and John Carico, 55, of Cambridge City, Ind., were both arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center following an incident that began in southern Pulaski and stretched to the scene of major roadwork being done in the eastern part of the county.
There's where detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Division were working traffic interdiction when they observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F-150 and ran the vehicle registration to discover that the insurance on the truck could not be verified, according to the sheriff's office.
Detective Tan Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Ky. 914 at the intersection of South U.S. 1247, and spoke to the driver, Voiles, who provided Detective Hudson with an expired insurance card, according to the sheriff's office. While verifying the information on Voiles’ vehicle and the passenger, Carico, Sergeant Branson Patterson arrived on scene with his K-9 Rocky.
Hudson asked for consent to search the vehicle, due to the occupant’s actions, and Patterson walked Rocky around the vehicle, leading to the discovery of the the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Sergeant Patterson, after securing Rocky in his patrol unit, removed Voiles from the vehicle. Hudson attempted to remove Carico from the vehicle, but Carico’s door was locked. Carico, previously the passenger, slid across to the driver’s side of the vehicle and fled the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
While leaving the scene, Carico struck Sergeant Patterson with the cab of vehicle, and nearly struck Voiles, then fled northbound on Ky. 914, according to the sheriff's office.
Hudson and Patterson pursued Carico from the scene, leaving Voiles with detectives on the scene. The pursuit proceeded to the intersection of Ky. 914 and East Ky. 80, where the suspect turned eastbound toward London. Deputies were joined in the pursuit by law enforcement officers from various agencies. The pursuit continued eastbound on Ky. 80, reaching speeds in excess of 100 MPH.
Carico reached the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461, where he drove through cones and entered into the gravel portion of the construction zone, according to the sheriff's office, which said he then took the Somerset exit on the cloverleaf and began traveling westbound on East Ky. 80, toward Somerset.
The Somerset Police Department set up at various intersections to deploy stop sticks, in an attempt to terminate the pursuit. Their efforts were successful at the intersection of Ky. 914 and East Ky. 80, deflating the driver's front tire. Carico continued a short distance, where his vehicle became disabled and came to a stop, according to the sheriff's officec, which added that Carico was ordered from the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident.
Law Enforcement Officers began backtracking the area covered during the pursuit. Officer Nick Taylor of the Somerset Police Department, located a bag approximately 50 yards from the site of the original traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office, which said that the contents of the bag were found to include a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and Gabapentin. After further investigation, it was determined the substances came from inside of the vehicle, after Carico fled, according to the sheriff's office.
Seized from the scene was approximately 741.1 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9.8 grams of cocaine, and 102 Gabapentin, according to the sheriff's office.
Carico was arrested and charged with the following:
1. Speeding 26 MPH or greater
2. First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle)
3. Third-Degree Assault – Police Officer
4. Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License
5. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (Methamphetamine over 2 grams)
6. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (Cocaine over 4 grams)
7. Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First
8. First-Degree Wanton Endangerment
9. Reckless Driving
Voiles was arrested and charged with the following:
1. Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance
2. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (Methamphetamine over two grams)
3. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (Cocaine over 4 grams)
4. Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense
The Pulaski County was assisted on the pursuit and investigation by entities including the Somerset Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Ferguson Police Department, Department of Corrections – Probation and Parole, U.S. Marshals, and the FBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.