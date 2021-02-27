Even on a rainy day, it’s possible to bring a little bit of sunshine to someone’s life.
Local law enforcement teamed up Saturday with Speedway for a food drive called “Pack-a-Cruiser. The goal was to help God’s Food Pantry.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Captain Troy McLin was at Somerset’s north Speedway location collecting the donated food and non-perishable items, placing them into two PCSO vehicles and a Somerset Police Department cruiser.
The food drive began at noon.
The rain couldn’t put a damper on the giving spirit, as by 2 p.m. two vehicles were already full and the third one was on its way there.
In fact, SPD officer James Mayfield said that the first two vehicles were filled so quickly that within an hour and a half the second PCSO vehicle was called in to help.
McLin, Speedway district manager Mike Dills and the store’s general manager Ron Wilson all three said they were happy with the turnout of the event.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Wilson said. “The food coming in is remarkable.”
McLin added, “I’m grateful for the people still willing to give and who brought food by today – took time out of their busy schedule.”
Dills said the event may be the first of many annual food drives through Speedway.
The drive came at the perfect time for God’s Food Pantry, as their current stock is running low.
Executive director Brenda Russell said that due to the winter weather a couple of weeks ago, many people couldn’t get to the pantry. That led to a rush this week, with more than 800 families showing up for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.