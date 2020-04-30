RICHMOND, Ky. — Richmond Police are still awaiting a determination from the Kentucky Medical Examiner whether human skeletal remains located in rural Pulaski County on Tuesday night could be those of missing Madison County woman Ella Jackson.
Rodney Richardson, Richmond Police Department assistant chief, said he had hoped to have a forensics report back within the next few days.
Richardson said the Kentucky Medical Examiner would use dental records and DNA from missing persons in an attempt to identify the remains.
"With this sort of thing, they have to know for sure before they tell us either way," Richardson said. "They will not say, 'Maybe,' or 'There's a good possibility.' It is going to be 'yes' or 'no' and why. They are super cautious about saying unless they are absolutely certain."
Richardson noted that if DNA evidence would have to be analyzed, the process would take longer.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Tuesday evening that several people had come across what they thought were human remains off South U.S. 27, about 3 miles from the McCreary County line, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck told reporters with the Commonwealth Journal.
The human remains were collected and sent to Frankfort. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is continuing its investigation.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, RPD served a warrant to search property owned by the Jacksons in Wayne County, which neighbors Pulaski, in a separate effort to continue its search for Ella Jackson's body.
Richardson said Richmond Police will be working at the Wayne County property, which is located near Lake Cumberland, "for at least several more days."
Last Friday, Richmond Police arrested Glenn Jackson, 39, and charged him with the murder of his wife, Ella, 48, who had gone missing last October. Ella Jackson disappeared, leaving a 5-year-old son, her car and cell phone behind.
Glenn Jackson was arrested after “a significant amount of blood” was located in the trunk of his car. Richmond Police say the blood belonged to Ella Jackson.
“It is a reasonable inference that Ella is no longer alive, that she met her death through criminal means at her residence on Oct. 20, 2019, and (Glenn Jackson) intentionally caused the death of his wife,” the arrest citation reads.
On Monday, Glenn Jackson plead not guilty to charges of murder and tampering with evidence via video arraignment and is still being housed in the Madison County Detention Center.
Jackson is scheduled to appear in court again on May 6.
Additionally, in regards to the couple's six-year-old son, he is now in the custody of Jason Hans, Ella Jackson's first husband with whom she shares an adult son named Phillip.
