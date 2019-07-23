The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of lawn care equipment estimated to be worth $50,000.
The theft was discovered Monday afternoon when Tyler Marcum, proprietor of Marcum's Lawn Care, pulled up to his storage unit north of Somerset and found the locks had been cut.
The perpetrator(s) made off with Marcum's trailer and all of his equipment.
Anyone with information is urged to call PCSO at 606-678-5145 or leave a tip at www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
