Some dreams take longer to be realized than others. That’s a lesson that Burnside officials are currently learning.
At Monday’s September meeting of the Burnside City Council — postponed to the second Monday of the month this time due to the Labor Day holiday — Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson and Tourism Director Alison Pyles gave an update on the status of the “Dream Big Burnside” initiative that was first introduced in September of last year.
“If you work in government, things just work slower than they do if you’re in business,” said Lawson at the meeting. “’Dream Big’ is a huge project and we’ve made several trips to Frankfort, we made a trip to Louisville, and all I’ll say is that there is progress being made.”
“Good progress,” added Pyles, who had plenty to share, including reporting a successful “Thunder Over Burnside” event earlier this month — “We’re right there at breaking even” on the festival financially, she said; “We’re definitely within the allotted budget we had (for it)” — and a reminder that people can still sponsor scenes for this year’s Christmas Island by contacting her tourism assistant Jerrica Flynn, including a number of all-new lighting displays.
But Pyles also said that as part of the Dream Big Burnside Authority board, she’s “ecstatic” about the potential of what the group is working toward.
“I think it’s going to be something amazing,” she said. “I can’t really give all the details yet. There’s still a few things in the works, but we have asked the chair of that board, (SPEDA’s) Chris Girdler, to come and speak at the next council meeting. ... There have been several meetings that have all been very positive, and so onward we march.”
The Dream Big Burnside Authority is a joint effort between the City of Burnside and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), with the goal to enter into an agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to add a lodge, restaurants, a conference center and other amenities to General Burnside Island State Park through a public-private partnership.
There are other development options besides just Burnside Island, as was stated at the outset of the project, but the focus is on that key southern Pulaski tourism destination. Lawson has previously said that they want to “protect” and “enhance” Burnside Island and what’s already there, particularly the camping, golf course, and boat ramps.
Speaking with the Commonwealth Journal after the meeting, Lawson said he’d wait for Girdler to share more information in October, but could add a little to the update provided at this month’s meeting.
He noted that some council members have been “a little anxious” over the status of the project; “We formed the authority last fall and (councilors) don’t know anything that’s been done, because we just haven’t given any updates,” said the mayor.
Lawson said they’ve met with the state Department of Parks multiple times, and with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
“We’re starting to make some progress now,” he said. “The Parks Department has told us some things that we have to do. They’ve not told us, ‘No, you can’t do this.’ They’ve told us, ‘These are things you need to do before the next step.’ So at least they’ve given us direction now.”
That includes taking steps such as an archaeological dig at the site to make sure any artifacts aren’t damaged, and to generally determine what land is available.
Lawson said that what they’d like from the Parks Department is to say, “’Here’s the land that’s available. You can use this.’ Then let’s do an RFP (request for proposal) and see if we can get a developer that can make that work.”
In other Burnside City Council business:
• At the August meeting, Lawson talked about road damage on East Lakeshore Drive and Antioch Avenue, going back to work done to repair the city’s water lines by Cleary Construction out of Tompkinsville, Ky. The city council discussed what steps they could take to get Cleary to fix the holes in the road, such as potentially planning to tell the bonding company that they’ll have to fix it with the bonding money, which Lawson hoped would spur Cleary to action.
But just as the road needed to be, the situation between Burnside and Cleary has also been repaired. Allan Farris, Project Manager with Cleary Construction, was present at the meeting on Monday, and Lawson with him shared the city’s appreciation for Cleary’s work.
“I’ve worked very close with Allan through that project, and we had some miscommunications a little bit here and there,” said Lawson. “I will say this ... Allan communicated with Mr. Cleary, and we had a problem over on the highway, and immediately that was corrected. It was lack of communication. As soon as Mr. Cleary found out about it, he gave Allan the go-ahead to get it fixed, no questions asked. So thanks to Cleary for taking care of that for us. As far as I know, I haven’t had the first complaint since that’s been done. Everything’s good.”
Farris shared his own appreciation for the city and its patience and willingness to work with Cleary.
“We had a few bumps in the road,” said Farris, to which Lawson responded with a laugh, “We had a few rocks in the road too.”
Added Farris, “I think it’s a project we can be proud of.”
• Ordinance No. 620.6 was introduced, closing the undeveloped “Cumberland Street,” which is being done at the request of Jordan Baptist Church so they can expand on the land. No vote was taken, as it was the first reading.
• The council approved the purchase of 10 grinder pumps to help the city’s sewer system.
• Resolution 2022-006 stated that the City of Burnside designates September as “City Government Month,” with officials and employees encouraged to collaborate with local elementary schools to educate students about their city government and to engage them in city services.
