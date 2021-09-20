Dreams are bigger in Burnside.
That was the spirit of things last week in “the only town on Lake Cumberland,” when Mayor Robert Lawson announced the formation of the Dream Big Burnside Authority, an organization purposed to helping develop the town and maximize its tourism-attracting resources — in particular, General Burnside Island State Park, where talk of a lodge has remained little more than a dream for decades now.
However, Dream Big Burnside Chairman Chris Girdler pledged to “aggressively pursue” this goal, specifically as it was part of the original vision for Burnside Island as a state park in 1958. And those leading the Dream Big Burnside charge have many more ideas in the tank as well.
And according to Lawson, people were excited to hear it.
“I have heard nothing but positive comments about it,” said Lawson. “Everybody’s excited. Says it’s well overdue.”
Certainly, last Tuesday’s announcement pulled out a big crowd to the parking lot outside Burnside City Hall, eager to hear what the local leaders had in store. One person specifically asked about a lodge, leading Girdler to confirm that’s what Dream Big Burnside is after; Lawson told the Commonwealth Journal Monday that much of the chatter he’s heard following the meeting has been about the possibility of a lodge as well.
“That’s the big question: ‘Is there going to be a lodge?’ ‘Are you going to fix the swimming pool?’” he said, referring to the now-defunct pool at Burnside Island. “The answer to that is, yes, that’s what we want to see happen. We want to see a lodge and a conference center, maybe with an indoor pool, outdoor pool.”
Things will really get underway next month. Lawson said the Dream Big Burnside Authority is expected to have their first meeting in late October. The first steps will be electing officers and adopting bylaws. Once that’s done, they’ll need to get together an interlocal agreement with state government allowing the authority to move ahead with a public-private partnership.
“Once the state signs off, then we’re ready to start looking for investors,” said Lawson.
What’s different this time compared to all of those failed attempts in the past to stir up interest in a lodge on Burnside Island? For one thing, while the lodge is definitely a part of the package, it isn’t Dream Big Burnside’s sole focus. In fact, some of the space they’ll be showcasing to investors isn’t even on the island.
“We do have some private land involved this time,” said Lawson, noting that the extra land in question is across the highway from Burnside Island. “If an investor wants acreage, whether it be cabins, or whether it be an RV park, we’ve just got a little more to offer that they can pick and choose from.
“We’re really going to push recreation this time too,” he added. “We’d like to see the beach come back (on Burnside Island). We’d like to have things like horseback riding. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
The beach at Burnside Island, while never exactly what one might find in Florida or Malibu, was a big attraction that people of a certain age will remember; in decades past, people would hang out on the sandy shore the way they might at the ocean. It hasn’t been accessible as a beach since the Lake Cumberland was lowered for repairs to Wolf Creek Dam about a decade-and-a-half ago, however, and even then wasn’t what it was in the glory days of the past — something many Pulaskians still remember.
Ultimately, however, what gets developed will be up to other parties. Lawson said that Dream Big’s aim is to share with investors what the authority’s vision is, but they also want the investors to tell Dream Big what they want to see and what they want to invest in.
“The main thing is, we don’t want to do anything to damage the golf course or the campground. We want to enhance that,” said Lawson, who noted that Mike Lynn, Burnside Island manager and a former Burnside city councilor, is “excited” about the plans for the island.
The land just south of Burnside that was recently annexed also plays a role — the ordinance was approved last week to go about three miles past the Burnside border down to “just past” Keno Road. Lawson had talked very vaguely in the past about giving the city room to develop, but now that Dream Big Burnside’s cat was out of the bag, he could speak more specifically about the annexation.
“That’s the reason why we were going south,” he said. “When this develops, I hope it brings businesses. I’d like to see a discount mall come in (for example). We’re just limited in Burnside in acreage right now, we don’t have a place to put something like that.”
Surrounding counties could end up benefitting as well from the hoped-for tourism influx. Specifically, development south of Burnside’s current borders could affect McCreary County; Lawson said he hadn’t talked much with officials down there, but said he’s had more communication with Mike Anderson, Wayne County Judge-Executive, about the city’s plans.
“Judge Anderson is excited about it too because he understands that this is not just (about) Pulaski County, it’s our whole region and our whole state,” said Lawson.
At the announcement last Tuesday, Lawson also referenced the City of Somerset’s plans for development with the Horse Soldier Bourbon distillery, further tying in Dream Big Burnside’s synergy with tourism all throughout the area — something bolstered by the presence of Michelle Allen is the executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“This project is not going to be just about Burnside. It’s not going to be just about Somerset. It’s not going to be just about Pulaski County. It’s going to be statewide, out-of-state,” said Lawson at the announcement. “... When we put all this together, it’s going to be the tourist destination.”
