On Monday, Robert Lawson made it official: He's running for re-election as Mayor of the City of Burnside.
The plan to do so was no big secret, however: It was already spoiled back in September, at the "Dream Big Burnside" announcement, when a member of the community got up and urged Lawson to continue on as mayor, and he announced on the spot that he planned to do so.
"I made this decision probably back in September, that I was definitely going to do it," said Lawson on Monday, after he officially filed with the Pulaski County Clerk's office. "... We've got a great team."
Lawson has been in office since August of 2017, having been elected to the Burnside City Council the previous November. Lawson was appointed by the council to fill the remainder of Ron Jones' term as mayor after Jones had to step down for health-related reasons. Lawson was officially elected to the position by the public in 2018, and will be seeking his second full term in 2022.
In his time as mayor, Lawson has overseen or initiated a number of projects and improvements to "the only town on Lake Cumberland." For instance, the beloved holiday tradition of Christmas Island returns to General Burnside Island this month, and the annual July 4 fireworks show has turned into a multi-day festival around Labor Day, expanding its potential. Much-needed repairs have been made to the city's water lines and its sidewalks, and even City Hall has gotten some upgrades. But Lawson isn't satisfied yet.
"We're making great progress," said Lawson. "I've got some things that are still unfinished that I want to see done. Burnside is moving forward, and I want to see those through."
Chief on that list is the Dream Big Burnside Authority, which was created this year to help bring a lodge and other tourism enhancements to Burnside Island, and the long-planned walking trail, which will provide a scenic means to stay fit with a view of beautiful Lake Cumberland.
Additionally, "I would love to see us renovate Main Street, with underground utilities and decorative lighting," he said. "The infrastructure still needs to be addressed. Our sewer is not where I'd like for it to be. We've got some renovation of manholes, that type of thing, that I want to see done. Hopefully we'll do that in the next four years."
Certainly, the citizen who encouraged Lawson to run again two months ago must be pleased, but Lawson said he's received plenty of positive feedback on a re-election campaign.
"I have (had support)," said Lawson. "I've had a lot of people ask me if I was going to definitely going to run or not. ... I've had several people want to sign my petition, so that was encouraging. It seems like everywhere I'm at, they ask me if if I'm going to run, so that's why I want to make it official, come out early and let people know that I do intend to run for another term."
According to the county clerk's office, no other candidates have filed so far for the position of Burnside Mayor.
Lawson noted that filing for office is a bit tougher this year, having to file one's financial intent online, "so anybody that wants to run for mayor, or anybody that wants to run for city council, they can come by (Burnside City Hall) and I'll help them file."
