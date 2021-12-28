It might be fitting that the current two candidates running for Pulaski County Attorney are both Republican, as there is a bit of an elephant in the room.
That’s because the candidate to most recently file, attorney Gregory A. Ousley, and incumbent Martin Hatfield had an altercation in October the resulted in law enforcement stepping in.
In announcing his bid for the position of county attorney, Ousley alluded to that altercation.
“As most of you know, I was recently involved in an incident at the County Attorney’s Office. I now have personally experienced unequal treatment even though I suffered from being physically attacked by a County Attorney employee. The County Attorney continues to fail to call out his own employee for the use of excessive force and abuse of power, and instead blames the victim.”
That “physical attack by a County Attorney employee” is presumably Tom Reed, a detective for Hatfield’s office.
At the time, it was reported that Reed, Hatfield and Ousley all three suffered minor injuries.
The incident has been under an open investigation by the Kentucky State Police since it happened, with KSP not responding to requests by the Commonwealth Journal for further information, and while Ousley gave the newspaper a statement when he announced he was running for office, he declined to provide any further details.
No charges have been filed against any of the parties.
While Hatfield filed for reelection as soon as he was able to, Ousley announced this past Monday that he, too, is running for the office.
“Over the past few years as a defense attorney, it has become obvious to me, and many others that work in and around the criminal justice system in Pulaski County, that the current County Attorney uses his position of power to benefit some, but not all,” Ousley said.
“… A County Attorney should always be willing to allow constituents the ability to file criminal complaints, verify and affirm those complaints, and know that they have the full power of the justice system behind them. A County Attorney also must have the back of the people he employs. Those people work hard every day to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of Pulaski County. There are many fine people that work for the County Attorney’s Office and do their best in their jobs every day. However, leadership has to come from the top, and I fear there has not been a proper leader in that office for several years now,” he added.
Regardless of whatever feelings he has for the current county attorney, Ousley offered several reasons for why he felt he would make a good candidate for the job.
He said his promise is to be personally involved in all cases, to run the office more efficiently and to reduce the costs of services “that should be provided to the people of this County by their County Attorney. The door will always be open at the County Attorney’s Office; allowing citizens to swear out their own criminal complaints is a right that should not be ignored,” he said.
In terms of ideas on helping the public, Ousley stated, “There is a dire need in this community for specialty courts, including Mental Health and Veterans Specialty Courts. [I] will work with local and statewide leaders in the Commonwealth to bring specialty courts to Pulaski County in order for our citizens to receive the benefits of these rehabilitative programs and to see a reduction of reoffending in our community.”
Ousley was born in Lexington and attended Lafayette Hight School, graduating in 1986. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps, went to boot camp in Parris Island in South Carolina and attended Military Police School in San Antonio, Texas.
He returned to Lexington and joined the Marine Corps Reserve Unit. He also began taking classes at Lexington Community College using the GI bill.
While at Lexington Community College, he founded and became president of the Criminal Justice Organization.
He transferred to the University of Kentucky in 1990, but was activated for service fo the Gulf War in December of that year. He served in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm before returning to UK to finish his studies.
He graduated in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He then graduated from the University of Louisville Brandies School of Law 1996.
He became an assistant commonwealth Attorney in 1997 in Somerset, specifically assigned to prosecute crimes of domestic violence and sexual abuse in Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.
In 2004, he was appointed by the Attorney General of the United States as an Assistant United States Attorney. Greg prosecuted federal cases out of the London, Kentucky, United States Attorney’s Office.
He returned to Somerset in 2010 to become First Assistant County Attorney for Pulaski County. In 2017, he opened his own private law practice in Somerset, where he and law partner Carrie Dixon Wiese currently practice.
Ousley has been married to Stephanie Noel Hitch Ousley for almost 25 years, and the two have three children: Katelyn, Zach and Luke.
The couple are members of the First Presbyterian Church in Somerset.
