According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) Friday update on COVID-19 in the area, Pulaski County had eight new deaths and 53 new cases.
Across the 10-county area served by LCDHD, 11 new deaths and 203 cases were reported Friday.
LCDHD stated that the new deaths included:
• a 62-year-old female long-term care resident from Pulaski who had been hospitalized;
•an 85-year-old female long-term care resident from Pulaski who had been hospitalized;
• a 77-year-old female long-term care resident from Pulaski who had been hospitalized;
• a 76-year-old male long-term care resident from Pulaski who had been hospitalized;
• a 94-year-old female long-term care resident from Pulaski;
• an 86-year-old female long-term care resident from Pulaski;
• an 80-year-old female long-term care resident from Pulaski who had been hospitalized;
• an 89-year-old female long-term care resident from Pulaski who had been hospitalized.
The LCDHD also reported that there are currently 66 COVID-19 cases area-wide that are hospitalized, and that 97.8 percent of the area's ICU beds are filled. Also, there are reported to be 203 cases newly released from isolation, 74 of them in Pulaski. There are 1,332 active cases in the district, according to LCDHD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.