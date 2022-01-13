The Lake Cumberland District Health Department said this week that the rising number of COVID cases in the area, as well as last week’s snow storm and closures due to the recent holiday, have put the office behind on case investigations. Officials have been putting out abbreviated reports, giving fewer statistics than normal, and allowing their staff to focus on case investigations.
“Just know that as high as the cases are that we are reporting, there are many, many more that we have not yet been able to contact,” health officials stated.
Over the course of the week, LCDHD has reported the deaths of five Pulaskians – three unvaccinated people who have passed away recently, and two historical deaths found through a state audit of death certificates, both unvaccinated people.
LCDHD also reported the death of one unvaccinated Wayne County resident this week.
As of Wednesday’s report, the district as a whole had 87 people who were hospitalized across the entire 10-county area with COVID-related illness.
“The latest data shows that 98 percent of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled and 30.99 percent of ventilator capacity is being utilized,” the health district stated.
That number takes into account all hospitals within the 10-county district.
As of Wednesday, Pulaski has had 224 COVID cases diagnosed this week, while Wayne has had 87 cases diagnosed this week.
In comparison, Pulaski had a total of 196 cases for all of last week, while Wayne had 140 last week.
All counties within the district are in the Red in terms of incident rate, with Pulaski’s rate being 56.72 per 100,000 of population, and Wayne County’s rate being 72.37.
They are not the highest rates, however, as Cumberland County has a rate of 174.95, Russell is at 103.62, and Adair is at 98.95.
The Health Department is urging anyone who has tested positive for COVID and hasn’t been contacted by the health department to follow the guidelines posted on its website, lcdhd.org.
That includes isolating for five days from the date you tested positive. If, after day five, your symptoms are gone or you never had symptoms, you may end your isolation but continue to wear a mask when around others for 10 days.
LCDHD’s website also has guidance for what to do if you have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus based on whether you have been vaccinated or not.
