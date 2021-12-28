The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) is warning Pulaski, Wayne and the rest of its counties to brace for an influx of omicron-related COVID cases.
LCDHD officials point out that it is “only a matter of time” before the omicron variant becomes the dominate strain within Kentucky.
“While [COVID] seems it is highly transmissible, vaccination is still the best strategy to protect yourself and your families from serious illness and possible hospitalization,” health officials stated. “If you have not yet received your vaccination, please consider getting it now. Also, remember that boosters are strongly recommended for everyone after six months.”
The good news is that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently relaxed some of its isolation and quarantine guidelines for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The bad news is that COVID is still a threat to a certain number of people who are vulnerable to the virus. LCDHD’s Monday report included the deaths of four Pulaski residents – three unvaccinated and one partially vaccinated – while its December 21 report listed two unvaccinated Pulaski residents’ deaths and one vaccinated Wayne Count resident’s death.
Those incidents bring Pulaski’s total COVID related deaths up to 225 and Wayne’s total to 73.
Of Pulaski’s current 75 cases, 36 – almost half – are hospitalized. Of Wayne’s current 57 cases, seven are hospitalized.
The new quarantine guidelines from the CDC, which LCDHD will be following, are:
For everyone, regardless of vaccination status, if you test positive for COVID-19:
• Isolate at home for five days.
• If there are no symptoms of symptoms are resolving after five days, you may leave your house but continue to wear a mask.
• You must wear a mask around others for five days after being able to leave the house.
• If you have a fever, continue to stay at home until the fever ends.
Quarantine recommendations for those who were exposed to someone with COVID and have either received a booster shot, completed the Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccinations within the last six months or have completed the Johnson and Johnson vaccinations within the last two months, are:
• Wear a mask around others for 10 days.
• Get tested on day five.
• If you start developing symptoms, get tested and stay at home.
For those who have completed the vaccinations outside of the above times and have not received a booster, or are completely unvaccinated, and have been exposed to someone with COVID:
• Stay at home for five days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
• If you can’t quarantine, you must wear a mask for 10 days.
• Get tested on day five if possible.
• If you develop symptoms, get tested and stay at home.
Both Pulaski’s and Wayne’s current COVID numbers are hovering around the same places they have been over the past four weeks. Last week Pulaski saw a total of 85 new cases while Wayne saw 59 new cases.
Pulaski is also hovering in between the “Red” and “Orange” categories. On Tuesday, Pulaski had dipped into the Orange, with a rate of 23.96 cases per 100,000 population.
A rate of 25 or more pushes counties into the Red.
Wayne County’s Tuesday rate is 54.8 per 100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.