The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) was one of 24 organizations that received a total of $8 million in grants from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC).
LCDHD received a $250,000 grant that will help with programs that fight opioid addiction across the district’s 10-county area.
“[The grant] will go towards work that we will be doing in the local detention centers, as well as the drug courts in our 10-county area to teach evidence-based curriculum related to self-management and recovery,” said Laura Woodrum LCDHD’s nurse administrator.
Theses programs are needed to help battle the opioid crisis, she said.
“We’ve worked before with local detention centers and have relationships with those and we want to expand the work we’re doing and include some mental health counseling,” Woodrum said. “That’s something we’ve not done before. That money will help secure the staff we have that are already trained in those programs to start some of that work.”
Woodrum, along with LCDHD Executive Director Amy Tomlinson attended the press conference in Frankfort Thursday in which the Office of Attorney General and Daniel Cameron announced the recipients.
“It was an exciting time,” Woodrum said. “… It was nice to be a part of that.”
In addition to LCDHD, other programs to receive grants were the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky (AppalReD) and Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment & Education (Operation UNITE), both of which also assist people in Pulaski County.
AppalReD is a Prestonsburg-based legal help group that offers free assistance to people experiencing problems with housing law, consumer law, family law, domestic violence issues and public benefits. Many of their clients either struggle with addiction or are dealing with family members who experience addiction.
AppalReD received a $250,000 grant from KYOAAC. Somerset is one of the six cities in which AppalReD has offices.
Operation UNITE, a program launched by Somerset U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers in 2003, is a non-profit organization dedicated to combating substance abuse and misuse in the Appalachian region.
Operation UNITE received a $1 million grant from KYOAAC.
The grant money was some of the first doled out from the $900 million secured by the Attorney General’s Office in settlement funds from pharmacies, distributors, wholesaler and manufacturers of opioids for their role in creating the opioid epidemic.
“For too long, the opioid epidemic has maintained a tight and painful grip on Kentuckians, but today there is hope and there is help.” said Attorney General Cameron. “Providing organizations with the resources necessary to combat the opioid epidemic is part of a larger effort by my office to stem the tide of the drug crisis. I commend each of these organizations for their efforts to fight this scourge, and I appreciate the diligent work of the Commission throughout the grant process.”
Woodrum said LCDHD was thankful for being selected for this round of grants.
“We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity,” she said.
