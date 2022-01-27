Quite often over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) has told locals that the discrepancies between their numbers and the state’s numbers were due to the state lagging behind.
Officials told residents within its 10-county district that LCDHD’s numbers were the most up-to-date and accurate, and said to go by their numbers, not the state’s.
That doesn’t seem to be the case any longer.
LCDHD officials are now saying their backlog is so great that the state numbers are the more accurate reflection of how many cases of COVID are in the Lake Cumberland area.
The daily reports from LCDHD for the past few days have come with this statement: ‘Many of the Pulaski County cases reported tonight are from the backlog of cases reported over the past week or so. This type of backlog exists for every county, and LCDHD staff are working through them as quickly as possible. There are many, many more positive cases reported each day than we are able to process in a timely manner. We have prioritized our approach and are attempting to work the positive cases in the highest risk groups first. This is an example of why our numbers are not currently accurate in many instances. It is best, at this time, to rely on state data while we work through our backlog. We will be transitioning to incorporating the current state data into this webpage over the coming days.”
LCDHD has announced several deaths over the past few days, including several from a state audit of death certificates. Those “historical” deaths included six unvaccinated Pulaskians, one vaccinated Pulaskian, and an unvaccinated Wayne County resident.
Along with this, LCDHD reported the recent deaths of two Pulaski Countians and one Wayne County resident, none of whom were vaccinated.
Of the number of cases in which the health department is reporting, Pulaski’s rate jumped to it’s highest all-time level. As of Thursday – and with two more days left in the week – Pulaski has seen its higher-ever number of new COVID cases 820.
The previously highest number was during the week of September 4, 2021 with 552 cases reported for the entire week.
It’s also much more than last week’s number of cases, which were reported as 343.
Wayne County has not seen that large of a spike, so far only reporting 164 new cases compared to last week’s 172.
The high number of cases has caused Pulaski’s seven-day average incident rate – the number that determines whether Pulaski is “in the Red” or not – to spike as well. As of Thursday, Pulaski’s rate was 81.34 per a population of 100,000, while Wayne’s was 120.85 per a population of 100,000.
A rate of 25.0 or more means a county is “Red.”
The surge in cases is due to the new omicron variant, which world health officials have said is much easier to transmit from person to person that previous variants of COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.