The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) is changing its focus from doing case investigations to focusing more on education efforts, according to LCDHD Executive Director Amy Tomlinson.
Tomlinson and other health officials took part in a public video conference Wednesday updating the public on information concerning COVID-19.
LCDHD Nursing Director Laura Woodrum said that the health department recently added an online calculator for their website that will tell people when they are released from isolation or quarantine based on when they first developed symptoms.
To access the calculator, uses can go to lcdhd.org and click on the banner that says “Have you tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19?”
They can then scroll down the page till they see the header “COVID-19 Guidance Calculators” and choose the one that applies to their situation – either testing positive or having contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.
Woodrum and Tomlinson said that people should follow the instructions that calculator gives them. Users can also print out the instructions as an official health department letter that they can then give to their employers or schools that says when they are able to return.
The health department will no longer be providing those letters by hand, so that is the best way of letting employers know when they can return to work.
Tomlinson noted that the health department letter by itself may not be an excuse from work, but coupled with a positive test result, that should be sufficient.
Tomlinson also said that LCDHD will no longer be compiling a local daily report, but will instead send out the report from the state.
Due to health officials being so far behind in case logs, local numbers are no longer reliable and the state’s data is more reliable, Tomlinson said.
LCDHD is also shifting its focus away from doing case investigations for every single positive case reported to them. Instead, LCDHD will focus only on high-risk groups and outbreaks at long-term care facilities, schools and day cares.
Instead, Tomlinson said health officials will refocus on education efforts such as promoting vaccinations and wearing masks.
Health officials are being overwhelmed in the number of COVID cases due to the current omicron surge taking place. LCDHD Medical Director Christine Weyman said that while it seems that omicron may cause less severe symptoms in many people, it is still highly contagious and is causing serious symptoms in those who are high-risk.
“People who have been infected with the previous variants do not seem to be protected from omicron, so they’re getting reinfected,” Weyman warned.
Additionally, she said the vaccine is a “mismatch” to a certain extent, meaning it isn’t as effective against this variant. Booster shots seem to bring some of the effectiveness back, so she highly encouraging booster shots.
As far as how hospitals are handling the current omicron wave, Dr. Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, said that it continues to overwhelm staff.
“Because of the fact we’re at such a high positivity level, we continue to be basically ‘on diversion,’ … what I mean by ‘diversion’ is there are times because we have no beds – we have no staffed beds – the ER is completely overwhelmed, people in the lobby, we may have to inform some of our surrounding counties that we can’t take some of their patients. We cannot stand to do that.”
By not having beds available, Parker clarified that means there is not sufficient staff to take care of a patient in that bed, not necessarily that there is physically no bed in the hospital.
He said LCRH is currently ‘on diversion’ for out-of-county COVID and critical patients.
“We have four ICU units, and we, of course, have COVID patients we can’t support,” he said.
LCRH isn’t the only hospital having issues. Laura Belcher, administrator and vice president for the Medical Center at Albany, said that staffing issues are hitting her smaller hospital harder than that of a larger hospital like LCRH.
And it’s not just a staffing shortage, but rather the omicron variant hitting staff who are otherwise available.
Albany has run into problems like having only two employees to run their 24-hour laboratory and having half of their radiology department testing positive at once.
There was even one day in which both of the RNs who were scheduled to work in the ER that day tested positive when they showed up, and the hospital had no one else to cover the shift.
