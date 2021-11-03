The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will begin easing restrictions for visitors that were put in place due to COVID-19 concerns.
Beginning Wednesday, LCRH and all of it’s extended facilities will allow two well visitors each day for patients.
That includes having two companions for ambulatory appointments and two support people for labor and delivery patients, a press release said.
To qualify as a “well” visitor, patients must not have any signs of respiratory infection or flu, no new loss of taste or smell, and have had no contact with a person who is positive or presumed to be positive with COVID.
Visitors will not be allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or respiratory patients who are under observation or have tested positive for COVID.
There will be exceptions based on compassionate reasons for those who need to help with end-of-life care or for those patients who have dementia or other forms of altered mental status. Those cases will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Visitors will be required to wear masks at all times and are still being encouraged to use cell phones and other technology to talk with their loved ones as much as possible.
Visiting hours are from noon to 9 p.m., with visitors between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. being admitted through the emergency department.
As of Wednesday, Pulaski was still in the “red zone,” but only just, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s website.
Pulaski’s rate of COVID infection was at 26.16 per 100,000 of population. To get out of the red, the rate would need to drop below 25 cases per 100,000 people.
The district currently has three counties in the “orange zone” – Wayne, Adair and Casey.
McCreary is currently at 30.68 and Russell is at 30.29, while Clinton sits at the highest rate in the district at 62.91.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.