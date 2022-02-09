Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital introduced its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) this week, one who plans to both lead the hospital and serve the community.
Rhee Perry comes to LCRH via the North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC), which is owned by the same company as LCRH – LifePoint.
Perry began his medical career in 2007 at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn.
He said he “stumbled into leadership” at a young age, and found himself as the Director of Surgical Services by 2013.
He then spent six years at NAMC, where he assisted with the design and construction of a new $250 million facility.
According to LCRH officials, Perry earned his Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from the University of North Alabama in Florence, Alabama and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in Franklin, Tennessee. He is also a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS), is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), and was nominated for the 2021 ACHE Early Careerist Regent’s Award.
He began as LCRH’s COO on February 1, saying he’s learning his way around both the hospital and the community.
He added that he and his wife, Hanna, are really enjoying Somerset.
“It’s beautiful here. The countryside is awesome. The lake is beautiful. The sunrises and the sunsets here are amazing. I don’t know what it is about here versus back home, but they’re gorgeous.”
He and his wife are the parents of two little girls – 8-year-old Evie and 4-year-old Vera.
Perry said that he plans on working with a non-profit agency he is affiliated with from back in Alabama, and wants to bring an affiliate of that here to Somerset. That non-profit helps young folks to learn personal finance management like how to manage an account or how to save, something they may not be taught in schools.
“One of the things I’m passionate about is getting out into the community and serving,” he said.
As for the hospital, Perry says his plans are “to continue to grow service-wise, add physician practices and more clinics, and really expand what we can offer to the Lake Cumberland community… and make sure we have optimum health care for our community.”
“We are thrilled to have Rhee joining our executive team at Lake Cumberland,” said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “He brings an abundance of clinical knowledge, experience and skill and is passionate about delivering high-quality healthcare to our communities. His appointment as COO is a significant investment in support for our hospital as we continue to grow and enhance our services throughout the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.