On Friday, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital staff members cut the ceremonial 'grand opening ribbon' on their new Endoscopy Suites, located near the entrance of the hospital's first floor lobby. Not only does the new LCRH Endoscopy Suits provide more specialized surgical rooms, but it more importantly, it creates a pleasant space with the latest technology and equipment in its own specialized environment.
LCRH Chief Operating Officer Rhee Perry talked about the local hospital's need for extra surgical rooms and creating a more specialized environment for their endoscopy procedures.
"We knew we needed an additional operating room for growth," Perry stated. "We were doing the other procedures that wouldn't all fit in one. We were doing these procedures in surgery behind the red line in a different department. This was an opportunity to create a beautiful space with new technology, new equipment, in its own environment so we could create capacity in the OR. Plus, we are able to provide more surgical care to the community in a more timely manner."
Dignitaries and citizens from around the local area joined in with the LCRH medical staff to officially open LCRH's new addition. However, the new LCRH Endoscopy Suites have already been in use with great success.
The LCRH Endoscopy Suites is equipped with three specialized operating rooms and their accompanying post-op areas. One of the new and amazing technologies used by the endoscopy team is the ION navigational bronchocopsy, which is a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform for minimally invasive peripheral lung biopsies.
The ION robot helps to obtain lung tissue samples for biopsy in a more safe and simple manner, even when nodules are small and located in the peripheral lung. ION’s ultrathin, ultramaneuverable catheter allows clinicians to reach small lesions in all 18 segments of the lung. And its unprecedented stability enables the precision needed for biopsy.
"One of the procedures we use these rooms for is bronchoscopy," Perry explained. "That's putting a scope down into the lungs and trying to diagnose a lung nodule the traditional way. The scope diameter was much larger than what the ION robot provides, so you couldn't really get far enough down into the lung to really biopsy small nodules.
"What this robot allows us to do with a much smaller diameter scope is to go down further into the lung and biopsy spots on the lung at a very, very early stage," Perry explained. "The whole goal behind the ION robot is to detect lung cancer much earlier, and to give the patient a much more chance of a higher survivability rate.
The ION robot also clarifies whether or not if they just need to treat the nodule radiologically or medically, or if it needs to be surgically removed. The ION robot can help the endoscopy staff make that determination much sooner.
The endoscopy suites are designed to advance gastrointestinal diagnostics and treatment, providing patients with the highest quality care in a comfortable and advanced setting. An endoscopy unit refers to a dedicated area where medical procedures are performed with endoscopes, which are cameras used to visualize structures within the body, such as the digestive tract and genitourinary system.
Within the endoscopy suite, gastroenterologists perform a wide range of endoscopic procedures that allow both diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, such as peptic ulcers, polyps, cancers, and blockages of the bile ducts due to stones, inflammation, and tumors.
“Both of these projects are examples of our long-term commitment to continually bring the latest technology and processes to our hospital," stated Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital CEO Robert Parker. "Driving all of this innovative technology are fantastic physicians and staff. We are so proud to offer these advancements to our community.”
