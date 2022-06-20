Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year today. This yearly report outlines specific ways the hospital contributes to the Lake Cumberland region and spotlights the various ways it says it is working to support the health and well-being of the community.
"Our mission of Making Communities Healthier has always been a fundamental part of succeeding as a community leader in Lake Cumberland," says Robert Parker, chief executive officer (CEO) of LCRH. "Being part of LifePoint Health, a growing diversified healthcare delivery network, allows us to continue to uphold our legacy of care and community leadership and cultivate an environment where people choose to come for care. We accomplished this with the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team of providers, employees, and volunteers, and the support of those we serve."
LCRH's 2021 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through adding new providers, adding and expanding service lines, and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2021, LCRH added 21 providers in general surgery, emergency medicine, neurology, cardiology, ENT, orthopedics, and radiology; and made nearly $6 million in capital improvements, including robotic-assisted knee surgery technology, new equipment for its cardiac rehab facility, and EndoFLIP technology for enhanced gastrointestinal care. This follows robotic technological investments made in the previous year for general, bariatric, urology, and gynecological surgery services.
Additionally, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital donated more than $16.6 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continued commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
LCRH says it is devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work. In 2021, the hospital distributed more than $118,706,397 in salaries, wages, and benefits for its more than 1,200 employees. It also contributed more than $677,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow, and improve the care they provide their patients.
This year's annual report also showcases several examples of how LCRH seeks ways to positively impact the communities it serves. Last year, the organization paid over $16 million in taxes, displaying its commitment to fiscal responsibility to boost Lake Cumberland's economic well-being. The hospital is also honored to continue supporting local activities and organizations that contribute to making the community healthier, including the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, the American Heart Association, and many more.
"We are proud to call Pulaski County our home and feel truly privileged to contribute to its well-being," said CEO Parker. "We are also incredibly grateful for and inspired by our communities' support in recent years. As we consider the future of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, we are excited to continue improving how we serve our neighbors and communities."
LCRH'S complete 2021 community benefit report is available on LCRH’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.