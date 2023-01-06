Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is the center of Somerset-Pulaski County’s medical care, and for 2023 they have big plans to progress the care they provide.
Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, gave an interview to the Commonwealth Journal in which he outlined the hospital’s goals. He began the interview with the more unpleasant topic of the Coronavirus.
“Our physicians and our providers, really for the past three years, have gone through an unprecedented turmoil in our whole world, country, state, region. And as we hopefully see the pandemic subside in terms of its seriousness, it’s still out there,” said Parker.
However, Parker expects each variant of the virus to be, while much more contagious, less and less lethal. He believes the hospital’s battle with COVID, while far from over, is coming out in the county’s favor.
As he transitioned to more exciting news, he felt the hospital staff was showing improved morale in the post-pandemic period.
“Staffing throughout all hospitals in Kentucky and certainly the country has been very difficult throughout the last couple of years,” said Parker. “The first year of the pandemic, everyone was kind of at home and trying to figure out what was going on.
“In the last couple of years, there’s been a difference in terms of how we can staff hospitals across the country and the state,” he continued. “... We’ve looked at our entire structure of how we bring people on, and we’ve looked at our shift schedule, made sure we had creative shift schedules within the scope that we can offer. We’ve also worked very closely with Somerset Community College on increasing the input (of students in the medical field).”
Parker calls SCC and LCRH’s relationship a “funnel” in which SCC takes in more and more medical students which are then diverted to LCRH employment.
“We’ve worked with them to increase the number of students that they can bring into the program,” said Parker.
The hospital is offering scholarships to students studying medical care at SCC and hopes this will further the “funnel” effect.
Parker then spoke about the future of surgery — robots.
Robotic Surgical Systems help break down human limitations and allow for less invasiveness than traditional surgical methods.
“Four years ago, we had zero robotic surgical systems here. Now we’re introducing our FIFTH robotic surgical system,” said Parker. “It’s very exciting. This means our surgeons are using the latest technologies. This next piece of equipment is absolutely the latest there is, and it helps in terms of cancer care, particularly lungs.”
Kentucky has among the highest, if not the highest, rates of lung cancer and lung cancer-related deaths. Parker believes this technology will greatly benefit those who suffer with lung cancer and help LCRH surgeons better operate.
Parker called the robots “almost like a third-party video game.” He admits this is a bit of an oversimplification of the systems, but he uses this analogy to illustrate the precision that surgeons can achieve with these instruments.
“Some cases even allow for a quick recovery time for certain types of surgeries,” says Parker. “It’s very, very accurate. Very, very effective.”
While machines being added to the roster are very exciting, more exciting to Parker was the human physicians that have joined the team. General practitioners as well as a myriad specialists have been added to the LCRH tool belt in recent years, and Parker feels this puts the hospital at an excellent advantage headed into 2023.
LCRH is also changing the way it plans to combat the Flu and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). During the pandemic, while COVID tore through the county, flu and RSV cases had plummeted for reasons that are still being investigated.
Unfortunately, as COVID numbers have decreased, flu and RSV cases have returned, especially during the colder part of the year. Parker did not go into very much detail on how the hospital plans to combat this swell in cases, but hopes that the increase in staff will control the new viral cases.
As for obstacles, “I think the biggest thing is to get fully staffed,” says Parker. “This is something that we share when we have our Chamber of Commerce meetings … This seems to be a nationwide issue … It’s a matter of labor stabilization and getting all of our jobs filled. We are in a hiring mode at Lake Cumberland.”
Parker combats the shortage with “creativity” and “flexibility.”
“We want to make sure that the people working here have resilience and are not working too many hours,” says Parker.
Parker wants to ensure workers have each other’s backs and is excited for what the future holds.
