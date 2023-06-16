Next Thursday, a special graduation will take place – one that is the culmination of dedication, hard work and many, many hours spent learning about medicine and the best practices of taking care of Somerset’s patients.
The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will host the graduation of four newly-minted doctors through the hospital’s Residency Program.
The four graduates are Dr. Kylie Rice, Dr. Taylor Billings, Dr. Johnny Soter and Dr. Chase Noel.
It is the ninth year for the program, which has seen the graduation of more than 60 physicians.
Dr. Joseph Weigel, Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program, said of the program, “We began these Programs a decade ago in the determined hope that we could improve the availability of well trained physicians who had a real interest in living and working in south central Kentucky. We think we are well on our way to actuating that hope.”
Dr. Patrick Jenkins, Program Director of the Family Medicine Residency Program, added, “It has been an honor and privilege to help train the next generation of physicians to care for the folks in south central Kentucky.”
The Internal Medicine and Family Medicine Residency innovative curriculum incorporates both inpatient and outpatient medical experiences, as well as many sub-specialty rotations and trains residents to develop the broad clinical, teaching, and procedural skill set essential to providing quality, evidence-based care. Both programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) and are dedicated to educating the next generation of internal medicine and family medicine physicians to provide quality healthcare for all.
