3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper Community Arts Center presents the first of its last three monthly performances on Friday, January 20, at 7 p.m., with performances by two of bluegrass music’s fastest rising stars, Alex & Miranda Leach, from East Tennessee, and Tateville’s own Kentucky humorist and songwriter, Jim Stout.
The monthly 3rd Friday Folk began in March of 2015 for the purpose of providing a performance and listening room for traditional and original folk and roots music in Somerset. Each monthly concert brings together regional and national performers along with local musical artists.
It was all about harmony the day Alex and Miranda Leach met in 2016. Introduced by a mutual friend in Pennsylvania, Alex (from Tennessee) and Miranda (from upstate New York) met in the middle with their heritage and musical tastes. Now husband and wife, they tour together in the Alex Leach Band, playing shows all over the country. While the band focuses on Bluegrass and Americana, it’s not very often that Alex and Miranda put together a duo set. Get ready for some Appalachian Mountain Music, Bluegrass, Oldies, Southern Rock, and lots of brand new songs at 3rd Friday Folk from Alex and Miranda Leach as they make their way to Somerset.
Jim Stout (“Mr. Unplugged”) is a self-professed non-playing, non-singing, moaning and groaning songwriter, but that doesn’t stop him from trying. He has over 3,000 copyrighted songs to his credit — and about that many he won’t take credit for.
Jim has performed his humorous songs and stories for thousands across U.S.A. in a style quite original and unique. He has been fortunate enough to entertain the good folks in Branson, MO, the Bluegrass Ramble and Williamson Folk Festival in New York, The Renfro Valley Barn Dance in Ky., and has appeared on the Blue Plate Special Radio show in Knoxville, Tenn.
Whether Jim can really play or sing is debatable, but one thing for sure, he can write and entertain. Jim is well worth seeing, if not for any other reason than he can put a smile on your face and help you forget your troubles for awhile.
Jim Stout has released a two-disc CD — “I Want To Be A Country Star” — which has received rave reviews and is regularly featured on Bill Knowlton’s Bluegrass Ramble radio show on NPR.
3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other’s company, music, and mutual encouragement. The coffeehouse presents performances every third Friday of the month and is located in the downstairs Bistro at the Cooper Community Arts Center, 107 North Main Street in Somerset.
Enter through the side door on East Columbia Street. Handicap access is through the rear door (call ahead). In keeping with the coffeehouse tradition, beverages and cookies are included in your donation of $10.The music goes from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information and/or directions, call Joe LaMay at 606-305-6741.
