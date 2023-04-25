Sometimes government can be messy.
Sometimes average citizens don’t feel like they can trust the government.
Sometimes average citizens don’t feel like their voices are being heard or they feel like they cannot change the way their government is being operated.
On Monday night during the Somerset City Council meeting, a small-town government and several of the citizens it represented experienced all of the above issues.
The end result was “government at its finest.”
The topic was leachate, and the main characters in this governmental exchange was Mayor Alan Keck and the Somerset City Council, Truth or Politics podcaster Darlene Price, and Somerset attorney Jay McShurley. The big question as to “why is the city taking in and processing out-of-town leachate?” had been broached several times at city council meetings throughout the last couple of years, mainly by a very persistent Darlene Price.
The last time Price had spoke in opposition of leachate to the city council was the meeting prior to the city’s general election day. At that time, Price made good points as to why leachate should not be taken in by the city of Somerset, but her timing seemed political in nature. While she had good crowd support that meeting before the general election, it paled in comparison to the diverse crowd of local citizens and a Lexington television camera that crammed into the city council’s chamber on Monday night.
On Monday night, both McShurley and Price used what they felt were factual data as to why leachate was bad for the city’s drinking water and the county’s beautiful lake. Speaking on behalf of a local businessman, McShurley brought up a three-point concern on the city’s intake of leachate: future liability to the city, public health safety and the negative affect on tourism.
Granted this heated governmental discussion might have never happened on Monday night had it not been for Price’s dogged pursuit on the topic of the city’s leachate intake. But it was some of the local citizens’ impassioned speeches that really started to make headway with some of the council members.
Local residents David Keller and Neal Shoemaker both gave highly-emotional and compelling arguments on why the city should stop taking in leachate. Shoemaker’s plea was so emotional he started weeping as he spoke.
By the time the city council meeting came to a close, with no apparent resolution on the table, it is customary for each council member to bring up individual matters or topics in a one-by-one fashion. But when they got to Councilman John Ricky Minton things started to change in the favor of more than 50 people gathered in the packed city council chambers.
While looking directly at Keck, Minton stated, “Mayor, you know I have probably been your biggest opponent on this leachate, and I’m still against it. I thought about making a motion to stop it but we got two (council members) missing, but I feel like we all should have to face this and let the people know how we feel about it...I am asking you, as a friend and as a partner in the city of Somerset, let’s stop this. I don’t see any good in it for the amount of money we are making.”
Almost like a highly-charged political speech, Minton received several rousing cheers from the audience throughout his nearly seven-minute speech.
Minton continued, “You (Keck) are running for governor, and I will be honest with you, the only reason I wouldn’t vote for you is because of this. I don’t always agree what you do here with the city, but you have done a heck of a job, you’re a very hard worker, but I honestly believe this is going to hurt you more than you realize...We weren’t asked to vote on it (leachate). You talked about it one time and you said we had the potential to make some money...I’m asking you tonight to stop it and for each council person that is against this to ask the mayor.”
With a little more discussion bantered across the council members and the audience, councilman Minton made the motion to stop the city’s intake of leachate, with a quick “second the motion” by Jim Mitchell. With a little more crosstalk on the subject, the matter was put to a vote and by a count of 10-0 leachate was no more.
Was our city government in the “right” for taking in leachate for a profit and it was totally safe for our community? Or was leachate putting our community’s health and well being at risk?
Those questions were not fully answered in Monday night’s city council meeting. But the overwhelming fact that did come out is that our city government does hear the voices of the people and people can make changes to the way their government is operated.
That is government at its finest.
