Despite confirmation that Wednesday is the last day for Somerset to process landfill leachate – with both Mayor Alan Keck and WATCO owner Shane Weddle stating as such – Monday’s City Council meeting was dominated by discussion of leachate.
Community support to end the processing of leachate at the city’s Pitman Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility led to a vote in April by city council members to end the contract that brings landfill runoff liquid to the plant for treatment.
One of the most vocal voices against processing leachate belongs to attorney Jay McShurley. He once again spoke up at the Citizens Comments section of City Council, asking for confirmation that the contracts would be terminated Wednesday.
“We want to beat the dead horse. We’re just not sure,” McShurley said.
“You’re beating it well,” Keck responded.
“We may want to dismember it, and I don’t know what we’d do with it,” McShurley said.
“Bury it. Now, good luck finding a landfill to take it,” Keck said.
Weddle then spoke up about the process of treating the leachate and the potential “forever chemicals” that exist within it.
Forever chemicals refer to stain-resistant or non-stick chemicals that appear in Teflon cookware or other items. Their inability to break down – or the difficulty scientists have in finding ways of breaking them down – have led to them being nicknamed “forever chemicals.”
Some of those chemicals have been linked to cancer or other health problems.
It has been the assertion of anti-leachate activists that those chemicals exist within the leachate and, despite the leachate being processed in the treatment plant, are being released into Lake Cumberland. All of the counties that adjoin the lake, including Pulaski, also draw their drinking water from it.
Weddle’s company, WATCO, is the trucking firm that was contracted to haul leachate from regional landfills to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. He spoke out about the intricacies about systems that surround waste removal and wastewater treatment.
He pointed out that forever chemicals are not produced by the landfills themselves.
“WATCO and landfills do not create this. The landfills simply store or sequester [it] as a passive receiver of consumer products that everyone in this room puts in their can in the form of trash,” Weddle said.
Those items include food wrappers, carpets and makeup, he added.
Weddle noted that out of Kentucky’s 26 landfills, 25 of them use the same treatment process that Somerset was using to filter out leachate solids.
He dismissed other treatment options that have been brought up in past city council meetings, such as having on-site evaporators at the landfills themselves, as they are not as reliable and have air-quality problems in their usage, he said.
He said the most widely-used system, wastewater treatment facilities, is an accepted practice, and it should be the one most people continue to use.
He also said that most modern sanitation practices have become so commonplace, they have been taken for granted by people who don’t understand how they work.
“Most people do not understand the intricacies of where we get our water, how the sanitation system flows, or where your garbage goes,” Weddle said. “Most people are not informed of how delicate each one of these issues are. The dependance of each on the function of the other is critical.
“The reality is, we rely and depend on these waste companies to remove our waste. The waste companies, as regulated, depend on POTWs (Publicly Owned Treatment Works) to treat the leachate. And becoming more and more common in today’s world, the POTWs depend on landfills to, in return, take the their biosolids or sludge from the POTWs to be disposed of in the landfill. … As dirty and flawed as it may seem to the average person or naysayer, the results of it not functioning correctly or cooperatively would be catastrophic to public health.”
That led to a discussion of previously-used processes for getting rid of the biosolids – or sludge – that are the waste product of treating wastewater in treatment plants. In the past, as was pointed out by citizen Karen Strand, that sludge was taken to a field and spread out in a process known as “landfarming.”
When Strand asked about how the sludge used to be taken to a local field, Keck said, “We’re no longer allowed to take it there. That property was purchased by the county. Once the purchase happened, we were no longer allowed to send it there.”
He added, “My question is, why would you want us to? If you believe the stuff is so harmful, why would you want it on somebody’s [land]?”
The subject was brought up again later by Council Member Jim Mitchell, who noted that the land in question had been transferred over to the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
Mitchell said he thought that the permit for using that property for landfarming still existed with the property, to which Keck again asked why someone would want to dispose of the sludge on a piece of land, especially if it did contain forever chemicals.
“I just don’t want them in my water, I can tell you that,” Mitchell stated.
“Where we can treat it?” Keck responded.
“You’re not treating it down there at this plant. It’s not qualified. … You’d have to spend another $8 million to get it up to where up to treat this leachate,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell was referring to plans to upgrade the treatment plant due to an agreed order between the city and state officials.
That order requires the plant to be fixed after officials found a number of violations taking place between June 2016 and October 2017.
Keck pointed out that the violations took place before he took office in 2019.
Those fixes/upgrades are still in the process of being undertaken.
In closing the meeting, Keck addressed the divisiveness of the leachate subject.
“I know there’s a lot in this room that really care. I believe that with all my heart. I think there’s some in this room, they cared and then it turned personal. I say that because I’ve been vilified, criticized, slandered, my family’s been threatened, my kids have been accosted at school over me ‘poisoning’ their water, which those kids hear that from their parents.
“And many in this crowd just applauded about wanting to put this stuff that they’re so scared of on a farm, completely untreated, just because that’s the way it was always done. That makes no sense, folks.”
