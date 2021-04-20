Once upon a time there was an idea.
Then, a group of people took that idea, created a plan and are now on their way to making that it a reality.
The group is the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland class, and the idea is to create a series of signs that will dot along the trails of popular parks of the community. Each sign will hold a page from a children’s book, and following the trail will lead to the end of the story.
The project is called the Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail. Members of the 2020 Leadership Lake Cumberland class gave their pitch just a few weeks ago to the Burnside City Council, and on Tuesday they brought the information to the members of the Somerset Independent Board of Education.
Leadership class members Jessica Phillips and Jessica Carlton used the school board meeting as an opportunity to get the word out about their class’s project.
The story is simple: Leadership Lake Cumberland tasks their graduating classes each year with creating a project to improve the community.
For this class, the idea of creating several Story Book Trails became a page turner.
Phillips said they are looking at creating 19 wooden sign holders for each trail. Those signs will have plexiglass coverings that will house printed pages of a story.
“Children will go along the trail with their parents. They normally might not even walk on the trail, but if that book is out there – it’s at their eye level – they can start out at the beginning of the trail with a title page. By the end of the trail, they’ve read the entire book.” Phillips explained.
Each page would also have a related activity to go along with it, she said. Those activities may ask the child to find something of a specific color before moving on, or give them a QR code they can scan and be taken to a website to find out more about a subject, such as honeybees.
The city of Burnside has already agreed to host one of the Story Book Trails, so have Eubank Park and Firebrook Park.
Other community parks are under consideration, with Phillips saying she hoped that every major park in the community would host a story.
Phillips said the idea is to install the signs along already-established trails, so that the class wouldn’t have to worry about the extra cost of creating a trail.
The second major aspect of the plan – securing the rights to print the books themselves – has been set in motion as well, Phillips said. Two local children’s authors, Katheryn Ragle and Kaneta Purvis, have given permission to allow their books to be reproduced, as has Ohio author Cathy Jones.
The stories would be aimed at children in grades kindergarten through fifth.
That just leaves the physical building of the signs. Phillips said that the wooden frames are being made by the carpentry students of the Pulaski County Area Technology Center. A prototype has already been built, she said.
The signs would be built so that the story pages could be changed out, and Phillips said the hope is to change the books out a few times throughout the year.
Modern Signs has signed on to print the pages. Phillips said that Modern Signs could also do the installation, but if they can get city and county employees to do that, it would significantly cut down on costs.
Carlton said that it would cost around $4,900 for one trail, or $2,700 if the labor is donated.
“This is actually more affordable than we thought at the beginning,” she said.
The class is being “aggressive” in seeking out grants that will help fund the project, but they are also planning to offer several levels of sponsorships for businesses or individuals. For example, trail naming rights would be $5,000, a plaque sponsor would be $2,000, a book sponsor for one trail would be $1,000, page sponsors would be $250, and it would be $100 for a plaque placed in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or to be a Friend of the Park.
Phillips said they plan on having the first stories up by this summer.
