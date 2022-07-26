Studies show that an employee’s relationship with his or her direct manager is the most important determining factor for employee satisfaction — more than pay, benefits, perks, or work-life balance.
Creating a workplace where this is the norm can lead to better profitability, higher productivity and increased customer loyalty, fostering a culture of job satisfaction that results in higher employee engagement. A free workshop Aug. 11 from SPEDA and the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will help business leaders adopt these practices to build a more engaged workforce.
During this two-hour session scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Somerset Energy Center Council Chambers — led by leadership coach and trainer Karen Butcher — business leaders will learn simple actions for getting more employee engagement. Butcher will share three vital employee engagement practices and send participants off with a renewed commitment to building an enviable workplace.
“Developing our workforce is crucial to economic growth,” SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said. “SPEDA has great interest not only in helping educate and train skilled employees but in providing resources for business owners and managers on how to improve employee retention and build a workplace where people want to grow and thrive. I am excited to welcome Karen to Somerset-Pulaski County — she will offer incredibly valuable insight on creating a culture of satisfaction in the workplace.”
Butcher travels the country facilitating leadership training for new and experienced supervisors on the topics of onboarding, transitioning from peer to supervisor, coaching and giving feedback, having difficult conversations, employee engagement and more. In addition, Butcher works with Leadership Kentucky as the program coordinator for both the BRIGHT and ELEVATE leadership programs designed for young professionals across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is uniquely focused on developing leaders in the community through a number of programs, including Leadership Lake Cumberland and RISE. Executive Director Bobby Clue said he looks forward to being able to extend that mission through Butcher’s workshop.
“We have an outstanding business community in Somerset-Pulaski County, one that can only further benefit from the resources Karen will share to build a more engaged workforce,” Clue said. “Workforce participation is one of Kentucky’s greatest challenges. The more we can do to build workplaces that have high employee satisfaction, the greater chance we have of retaining employees and encouraging participation. I am grateful to have a community partner like SPEDA that sees this value and works with our organization to promote workforce development.”
To register for this free workshop, e-mail SPEDA Chief Accounting Officer Jessica Carlton at jessica@speda.org.
