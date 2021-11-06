For some, there’s no more iconic holiday feel than taking to the ice and gliding across it on skates, all ear muffs and rosy cheeks. But that’s not something that’s been a common part of the winter experience in Pulaski County over the years.
Until now.
This December, the 2019 Leadership Lake Cumberland class is bringing ice skating to downtown Somerset, hoping to help establish a new Christmastime tradition for locals to enjoy in 2021 and for years to come.
“The Leadership Lake Cumberland class’ end goal is to do a project that serves the community, enriches the community, and gives back to the community,” said Anne Montgomery, a mortgage loan operator with Republic State Mortgage and one of the Leadership class members. “That’s what we hope this project embodies. We’re trying to bring entertainment and holiday fun to downtown.”
The rink will run from December 1 through December 31 on the Judicial Center Plaza in downtown Somerset. It will be set up between the four lampposts surrounding where the fountain usually flows during the summer, and will be about 50-feet-by-30-feet in size.
Montgomery spearheaded the “Skating on the Square” project along with Ben Robertson, banking officer with Forcht Bank in Somerset and another member of the class. Robertson compared it to the popular outdoor ice rink at Triangle Park in Lexington or a similar smaller community rink in Corbin.
“We have a vendor that is supplying the ice rink. It’s a synthetic ice rink that we’re hiring for the month of December,” said Robertson. “It’s artificial ice; we’ve done some research and for what we’re using it for, the recreational skate won’t know any difference. There’s very little difference from this to an actual ice rink.
“In part of our research to determine if this was going to be a decent surface, what we learned was that a lot of actual professional ice skaters and hockey players have this surface in their garage or their home-type gym for practice,” he added. “If it’s good enough for them, it’s going to be great for us in Somerset.”
Robertson and Montgomery both noted that the 2019 class had initially been working on another community project that fell through. About a year ago, the inspiration for the ice rink hit them, as they were looking for things to “bring cheer” to people after a rough last couple of years due to COVID-19 and other factors.
“We were just sitting around the table bouncing around ideas,” said Montgomery. “... Once (the ice rink idea) came out of our mouths, it brought a smile to everybody’s face.”
Added Robertson, “We just thought that with the ‘Light Up Somerset’ initiative and the increase in traffic in downtown Somerset, it would be a perfect addition to Christmas in Somerset to have an ice rink on the Square.”
The group that put together the plan for downtown ice skating is made up of some of the community’s best and brightest. Stand-out local employees and entrepreneurs enter into the Leadership Lake Cumberland Class, a program through the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, each year — Robertson said his group had about 30 individuals in it — who start in April and graduate in December. They go out and visit different industries and entities — “One day, maybe the medical field; one day, maybe education (or) tourism and hospitality,” said Robertson — giving one a “bird’s eye view” of what’s going on in Pulaski County. They then put together a community project; another ongoing project from a different Leadership Lake Cumberland Class is the placement of Story Book Trails in various community parks around the county.
“We recognize that we’re a pretty strong group of leaders that wanted to continue to work together and bring something to the community,” said Robertson.
The behind-the-scenes work to make the rink a reality was not as smooth as ice, however. Robertson said they had to get approval from various entities, such as the Pulaski County Fiscal Court and Administrative Office of the Courts, to get permission to use the plaza — not as simple as one might think, in particular because of the length of time that the ice rink will be in place.
“(No one has ever) really earmarked the plaza for a whole month — they might do a night at a time for a concert or something like that,” said Robertson. “So it was a challenge to get them to commit, and in the end, we were happy for them to say yes.”
The team has been working all year long on the project, a large part of which was fundraising. That’s gone very well, with the team having easily covered enough the cost of the rink facility, which also includes a large supply of skates that people can rent to get on the ice.
“Businesses are really, really keen to get attached to this because they recognize that it’s such a cool addition to Somerset right now,” said Robertson. “... We had some assurances that, ‘We’ll back you if you don’t fundraise enough.’ Thankfully, we’ve been able to do it all on our own.”
Through the rink itself, the Leadership class will be raising money not for themselves but for local charitable and community causes. In fact, Robertson projected that they’ll be able to provide about $30,000 to local organizations via the project.
“We have volunteer groups that are actually helping us work the ice rink,” he said. “Leadership Lake Cumberland is overseeing it, but for actually working the hut and monitoring skate time, we’ve asked community organizations to help us out and in turn they get 50 percent of the proceeds for that night.
“Like the Morning Rotary Club is going to work it on (the day of the Christmas Parade), which could be potentially the biggest day of the year,” he continued. “(Somerset Community College) is getting involved, the (Pulaski County) Humane Society — groups like that are working a day or two or three in return for 50 percent of the proceeds.”
The other half of the proceeds will be donated to the downtown Veterans Park, a current SPEDA project, said Robertson.
But that doesn’t mean everyone involved is out to drain one’s wallet. On the contrary, the goal was to make the experience a relatively inexpensive one for Pulaski County families — $5 for adults, $3 for children.
“The cost to use it is very family-friendly and fairly priced,” said Robertson. “We want to get as many as people using (the rink) as possible, so our goal is to not price anybody out of the experience.”
Especially since, as Montgomery noted, it may be the first time many locals have ever had the chance to get out on the ice.
“One of the (pieces of feedback) I have received from a lot of people — I didn’t grow up here, so it kind of surprised me, the number of people who have never been on a skating rink,” she said. “This is going to be a first experience for a lot of people in this area and that’s very exciting.”
Montgomery said that they hope to continue the rink every year and build upon it, “grow it, and identify different projects or organizations that maybe need a leg up that year ... and put (the proceeds) that direction.”
She added, “We have a handful of ideas about how we’d like to expand into other things, offer other opportunities to local businesses and children, but we’ll see how it goes this year and expand those things next year when we can plan better for that.”
Robertson noted that the rink is part of a nice holiday synergy in the county, between plans for an ice skating facility at the SomerSplash complex and the plans to bring back Christmas Island at General Burnside Island this year.
“We’re all communicating with each other and we’re going to cross-promote,” said Robertson. “We’re going to encourage our folks to go to Burnside Island. (No one) is competing against each other. If you’re looking to do something this Christmas, regardless of where you live regionally, you’re going to come to Somerset for one of these events.”
The rink will be open during the month of December from 6-9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 3-10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue is proud of the work the 2019 Leadership Lake Cumberland Class has done in putting the ice rink together, and noted the cooperation between entities like Pulaski County Government and the City of Somerset in making this ice dream possible.
“It’s an incredible exciting opportunity to have ice skating in the heart of downtown Somerset. The Judicial Center Plaza is going to be the place to be in the month of December,” he said. “... We expect thousands of people to come out over the course of December to participate and have fun with the ice skating rink. This is wholesome, clean family fun right here, and an incredibly affordable opportunity to participate in something unique. Instead of going to Lexington and spending an inflated amount of money to go ice skating, you can do so for as little as $5 right in the middle of downtown Somerset.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.