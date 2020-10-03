A Lebanon woman who officials say was brutally beaten in a domestic violence incident had a connection to the Somerset area.
Pamela Renee Anderson, 57, was pronounced dead Wednesday after suffering major injuries at her residence early Sunday.
According to Anderson’s Facebook and LinkedIn profiles, she was a radiation therapist at the Lake Cumberland Cancer Treatment Center in Somerset. She had worked there since May 2017.
Edward F. Shewmaker, 58, of Lebanon, was taken into custody Friday afternoon after being involved in a police pursuit, according to the Lebanon Enterprise.
He has been charged with Murder (Domestic Violence) as well as Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Reckless Driving and other motor violations. He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
Shewmaker was a suspect in the case from the beginning. According to The Lebanon Enterprise, Lebanon Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:51 a.m. last Sunday of a woman who had been beaten and had managed to escape her residence and go to a neighbor’s home across the street. Shewmaker fled the scene.
On Friday morning, Shewmaker was located by Lebanon Police officers, and a pursuit began. After officers lost him, Lebanon Police were assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and the Kentucky State Police, continuing the search, using a helicopter and signals from Shewmaker’s cell phone.
Shewmaker was eventually found in the area of Taylorsville Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.