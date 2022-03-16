It’s a bit of a cold shock, but its for a good cause. The annual Polar Plunge returns this weekend to Lee’s Ford Marina.
The Polar Plunge helps to raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky, the sports training and competition program that gets children and adults with intellectual disabilities out exercising and participating in both individual and team sports.
This year, Pulaski’s Polar Plunge is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the dock at Lee’s Ford. For those who have not pre-registered, Saturday registration begins at 10 a.m.
As the name implies, the point is to take a leap into Lake Cumberland, and although the weather has been decent this week recently, March lake temperatures are not the warm, welcoming temps seen during peak tourist season.
In fact, at last year’s Polar Plunge the lake’s surface temperature was at 47 degrees. Amy Roberts, controller at Lee’s Ford, said that this year’s temperatures should be about the same.
As of right now, it looks like the air temperatures might be about the same as last year, too. It was around 52 degrees last year, and current forecasts show Saturday is predicted to be in the same range.
Still, that’s better than in years past when the event was held in February, Roberts said.
“We did it in March last year, and it was so nice that we begged for another date in March this year,” she said.
Lee’s Ford Marina is one of this year’s sponsors, along with The Harbor Restaurant, the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, Somerset 106-WYKY, Texas Roadhouse and the Toyota Motor Corporation.
Roberts pointed out that Lee’s Ford doesn’t make any money off of the event, and it’s important for them to help raise money for such a good cause.
“It’s just a fun event for us to be involved in,” she said. “The owner (JD Hamilton) likes to jump in it. …. It’s something for us to do in the winter time that’s fun.”
Last year, around 50 people took the plunge, raising about $16,000, according to Special Olympics Kentucky.
They are two ways for people who want to participate to take part, either by taking the Plunge with the group on Saturday or signing up to take a Personal Plunge in a creative way.
Both types of “Plungers” can register at lakecumberlandplunge.com. All participants will receive an official Polar Plunge shirt and will be eligible fore extra prizes.
Individuals 18 and older must raise a minimum of $75, and those 18 and under raise a minimum of $50.
