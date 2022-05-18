When you think about Lee's Ford Marina, you think about Lake Cumberland. But this weekend, the big deal at Lee's Ford is going to be the dry land.
Owner and operator J.D. Hamilton is finally ready to unveil a vastly-expanded parking lot this weekend, just in time for the summer tourism season to begin — and according to Hamilton, it will be unlike any other parking lot of which he's aware.
The last few steps will include final striping, putting in disabled access spaces, recounting the number of spaces, and other finishing touches necessary to make the lot a reality.
"We've worked on this parking lot for a long, long time," said Hamilton. "I think it was five years to get the approval from the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) back then. We waited for the right time to finance it. But of course, Lee's Ford is very popular. ... The only reason we ever had a hard time was through the lowering (of Lake Cumberland back in the late 2000s) but now all of our competitive advantages are back and we were having real parking problems."
The main effort on the parking lot has taken about a year, with Weddle Enterprises and Hinkle Contracting doing the work.
Up until the expansion, the Marina offered around 500-plus parking space, but a large number of them were up on the hill before one descends down toward the lake — and that hill "is tough," noted Hamilton. That left 293 spaces on the water, though Hamilton noted that number also depends on how high the water is at any given time.
Now, the Marina will be offering over 700 spaces on the water. Of those, 376 are for use by the general public, while 337 are reserved for boat slip customers only. That's in addition to the 424 spots on the hill, for grand total of 1,137 parking spaces at Lee's Ford.
Hamilton said designating spots for slip customers at a marina of this kind is something unusual; "It's the first time that I know it's been done in the United States," he said. "I've asked other people in the industry. Nobody else is aware of a project like that in the United States."
That's because of the control the federal government via the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wields over the marinas on the lake. However, Lee's Ford is undergoing a large-scale renovation project, and Hamilton is the one putting up the money for it. He used that as a selling point for getting approval from the Corps.
"Normally, our government had money (and) the government built these things. The Corps would build the parking lots," said Hamilton. "With the money that had to be put in there, the Corps said we can only charge $10 to park. We have to maintain it and manage it. Well, it costs us more money to collect it than we actually get out of it, but it's always been a way to control the parking, to make sure there's actually some parking for our slip customers.
"I called the Corps and they were very responsive," he added. "I told them, 'If I'm paying my money and the federal government isn't putting up the money, then surely I can set aside some parking spaces for my prime customers.' ... They said, 'Well, what would you say to the public if we were to grant something like that?' And I said, "I'd say ... one, the American taxpayer isn't putting up a nickel. Two, the public was fighting with slip customers over 293 spaces, and when we're done, we'll have 376 public spaces and the slip customers will have over 300 slip customer-only parking spaces."
Hamilton said something had to be done as they were "busting at the seams" and the federal government wasn't going to pay for more parking, so "we were kind of desperate on what to do to put in an infrastructure project like that. It's a lot of money to heave-ho on a personal level."
The parking lot improvements aren't the only renovation Hamilton is overseeing. Lee's Ford is making other changes, such as adding docks, adding boat slips, new walkways, and more.
The total project was budgeted for about $4 million, though Hamilton says it could end up costing closer to $5 million due to factors like the nation's raging inflation problems. The parking lot changes represent about $1.6 million of that.
But based on the public reaction, the results have been worth the money spent.
"People are blown away," said Hamilton. "When you come out here, you just can't believe how big it is. It's ginormous. It's by far the biggest parking lot on Lake Cumberland."
Hamilton was paid a visit this week by Lt. Col. Joe M. Sahl, current commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, to take a look at the progress of the project and just talk over items related to the marina business. Hamilton said that his marina and the Lake Cumberland Association for marinas has been trying to keep their relationship and communication with the Corps strong, "discussing our issues and making sure that we work well as recreation partners," he said. Hamilton noted that the relationship has turned somewhat contentious in the past, "and I think none of us want to go back to those adversarial days."
Said Hamilton, "(Sahl) was very impressed with the parking lot and we had several issues to talk about. ... I think that's good. At the end of the day, we're recreation partners, and we should be working together for the greater good of the lake."
