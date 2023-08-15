Somerset High School legendary baseball coach Charlie Taylor died on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Taylor coached the Briar Jumper baseball program to well over 700 wins, in a career that covered over 30 years. He won a ton of district titles, he won 11 regional crowns, including a state tournament championship back in 1974.
His former players all loved him and respected him. While they played for him in the decades of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, or 90’s, his players all simply referred to him as ‘Coach T’.
Charlie Taylor was one of the most respected and top baseball minds that ever sat in a dugout during a high school baseball game. In fact, he was so well-respected by the high school that was his employer for all those many years, the field the kids play on today at Somerset High School is named after him in his honor.
He was inducted into four Hall of Fame’s — the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, the Somerset High School Hall of Fame, the Army Hall of Fame, and the Lincoln Memorial University Hall of Fame.
Somerset won its first regional championship with Charlie Taylor as head coach in 1967, and that squad helped pave the way for the juggernaut that was just beginning. The Briar Jumpers went on a tear in the decade of the 70’s, winning 12th Regional Baseball titles from 1970-1976 — seven years in a row.
Of course the one team that everyone remembers during that historic run, and the one that helped put ‘Coach T’ and the Somerset program on the map was the 1974 team that brought home Somerset’s first and only state baseball championship.
“When that group stepped out on the field every day, they had confidence and they felt like they were prepared to win,” Taylor recalled in an interview back in 2014.
“The confidence that ‘74 team had is really amazing, but it all really started with the teams back in ‘71 ‘72, and ‘73,” Taylor then added. “We really should have won the state tournament with that bunch in ‘73 as well, but we had a bad call and a balk in Lexington on UK’s field and we got beat. But, the character and the overall confidence that ‘74 bunch had was just amazing.”
Coach Taylor started his amazing baseball career at Somerset back in 1952, when he played football, basketball, baseball, and ran track for another legendary coach, William “Bill” Clark. Taylor went on to be a star at Lincoln Memorial University, graduating in 1959 before going off to serve in the Army through 1961.
He served as an assistant baseball coach for the purple and gold from 1962 to 1966, and then became the head coach of the Briar Jumpers in 1967, which began a historic and Hall of Fame journey — one that he could have never envisioned in his wildest imagination.
Look for more updates to this story.
