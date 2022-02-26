Some of the biggest names in martial arts were in town Saturday, as East/West Karate of Somerset put on its Legends Weekend at Somerset Christian School.
Names like Royce Gracie, a master of a form of Brazilian jiu-jitsu known as Gracie jiu-jitsu. Names like Gokor Chivichyan, Armenian judo champion and MMA trainer. Names like UFC fighter Matt Brown. And names like Roberta Paim Samad, known to many as Roberta Crush or Roberta the Crusher.
Despite her crushing nickname, Samad spent most of her time Saturday training with the younger fighters of the group, teaching them jiu-jitsu and self defense tactics – a practice that seemed to be as much fun for her as it was the kids.
The aim, she said, was to teach them not only how to defend themselves but how to become more confident and how to prevent bullying when they see it in their everyday lives.
“I teach them to have power, but they need to know when to use that,” she explained.
She said she has heard from her students and their parents that they have had problems with bullying. One parent brought a daughter into her school because she was quiet and shy, and was getting picked on.
“Eventually we started seeing her more confident. Her parents were very happy with the results. Then, in the middle of the year, she had very good feedback, had more confidence. Just to walk in more confident, just to be around people and feeling more like she could be able to handle it if something happened.”
It’s not always just the kids who need that lesson. Gracie said part of his training for both the adults and the children was to help build up confidence.
Gracie himself has no problem with self esteem. When asked how the sessions were going, Gracie replied, “The session went really good. I was the one teaching! I don’t believe in good students or bad students, there’s only good teachers and bad teachers, and I’m a really good teacher. I’ll pat myself on the back.”
Gracie is part of a family that is known for teaching Gracie jiu-jitsu, a form of the martial art that was adapted by Gracie’s father, jiu-jitsu grandmaster Hélio Gracie.
Royce Gracie said his father focused on this particular style because his father was of a small stature. He had to add leverage and technique to his moves to be able to go up against opponents who were bigger and stronger.
Despite Legends weekend being only two days, Gracie said the students in those session get a lot out of them. That’s mainly because the idea is to take those teachings home with them and continue practicing.
“It’s not just to take one lesson and say, ‘That’s it, I know everything.’ It’s practice, practice, practice. Constant practice.”
So, what does Gracie himself, a world-renowned fighter, get out of traveling around the world, teaching in towns like Somerset?
“I’m building people’s confidence,” he said. “… Then I come back a year, two years later, and I see them, and they’re like, ‘Okay I know what to do with the moves.’ They’re more confident.”
Chivichyan also says he enjoys returning to places to see how his students have progressed.
“We can live as long as we can, so we can teach all the time,” he said.
He has traveled around the world for 30 years, and he often sees people he has taught 20 or 30 years ago.
“When they took a picture [then], I was holding them, and now they are bigger, enough that they can hold me. So the years are passing, and all I wish is good luck for people who love to train and train hard and become a champion.”
Chivichyan said he loves to teach, and now that his professional fighting career is done, he feels it is time to pass on his knowledge to the students.
And just like Gracie, his hope is that they will continue to practice beyond this weekend.
“They learn it, and some of them, they go back to their schools and train as much as they remember. It helps,” he said.
Jeff Turner, owner of and master at East/West Karate of Somerset said the weekend has been busy but productive for the students.
“We’re very excited, feel blessed to have our legends here,” Turner said. “...They’re learning techniques from legends, and they have an expertise in the field, so being able to share that with not only the kids but the adults is just a wonderful thing.”
Turner thanked the everyone who supported the weekend, including sponsors, parents and all the different groups who attended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.