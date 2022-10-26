Despite the high values it stands for, even the colors of the American Flag will fade and the seems will come undone. When that happens to a flag in Pulaski County, the American Legion Post 38 takes the flag. At once, all the flags are burned by the Legion in a flag retirement ceremony in its honor.
The ceremony was held early Saturday morning. During a crisp fall morning, attendees could admire the beauty of the event as well as enjoy the back drop of bright yellow and orange Kentucky trees. The ceremony received attendance from many veterans and honor guards and their loved ones. It took place in the back end of SomerSport Park near the Pulaski County Animal Shelter. A few attendees playfully joked before the ceremony about the effect the noise made by the 21-gun salute would have on the dogs.
Somerset Resident and veteran James C. Floyd (known better by his middle name: Clarence) gave the opening comments. Floyd serves as the Chaplain of the American Legion and regularly organizes events like this to help build morale and help the loved ones of veterans pay expenses and know that they’re not alone.
Local personality John Alexander, of Somerset, emceed the event and noted his deep affection for the men and women who serve in the military. He then introduced Heather Foister who sang a lovely rendition of the American National Anthem “The Star Spangled Banner.” Brandon Foister followed her to give the pledge. Non-veterans took their hats off and put their hands over their hearts, and veterans saluted the flag.
Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dean Collins gave a brief prayer, then emcee Alexander introduced the elected officials.
He then introduced Mayor of Somerset Alan Keck who stepped up the microphone and spoke briefly about his love for veterans and his respect for the American flag.
“For me [the flag] means hope and opportunity,” said Keck. “As a Christian, I find my hope in the Lord. But I’m thankful to live in a country where I get to exercise that hope in the pursuit of opportunity.”
Pulaski County Judge Executive Elect Marshall Todd followed Keck and thanked everyone in attendance. He took a special moment to thank Chaplain Floyd directly and charged the citizens of Somerset to “uphold the solemn promise of the constitution” by pledging allegiance to the flag.
“As these flags turn to ash,” said Judge Elect Todd, “may we also remember how fleeting a thing freedom is and continue to fight for it each and every day.”
There are many interpretations for the colors of the U.S. flag, but Secretary of the Continental Congress Charles Thompson established in 1782 the most commonly held traditional symbolism ascribed to the flag. Todd repeated Thompson’s words.
“The red represents hardiness and valor,” said Todd. “The blue symbolizes vigilance, perseverance, and justice. And the white symbolizes purity and innocence.”
Sheriff Elect Bobby Jones rounded out the elected officials’ comments and made a comment about his value of loyalty and patriotism.
“I’ll fight hard for that flag,” he said. “As sheriff, I will not have anybody in Pulaski County disgracing our flag. I do believe in free speech, I believe in freedom, but just don’t tempt me with it.”
Brandon Foister returned to the mic to share a quotation from “Defense of Fort McHenry,” the poem by Francis Scott Key on which the “Star Spangled Banner” is based. While the first stanza is known by almost all Americans as the lyrics to the National Anthem, there are four stanzas in the poem, and the final stanza is the one which Foister pointed to.
O! thus be it ever when freemen shall stand
Between their lov’d home, and the war’s desolation,
Blest with vict’ry and peace, may the heav’n-rescued land
Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto—“In God is our trust!”
And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave.
The ceremony continued with the folding of the American flag. As two honor guards held the ends of the flag, they made each of the 13 folds one-at-a-time. As they made each fold, Foister read the traditional meaning assigned to each fold.
Read Foister, “[W]hen the flag is completely folded and tucked in, the resulting shape appears like a cocked hat and represents the soldiers who served under General George Washington, the sailors and marines who served under Naval Commander John Paul Jones and the many who have followed them in order to preserve the rights, privileges and freedoms we enjoy today. So in the future when you see a flag folded, you will hopefully now have a deeper understanding and appreciation of the tradition.”
Following the folding ceremony, member of the Post 38 Honor Guard Eugene Lipps recited the poem “My Name is Old Glory” by Howard Schnauber which depicts what the American Flag would say were it able to speak.
A quote from the poem reads as follows:
I stand for peace, honor, truth and justice.
I stand for freedom. I am confident.
I am arrogant. I am proud.
When I am flown with my fellow banners,
My head is a little higher,
My colors a little truer.
I bow to no one!
Collins and Honor Guard member John Appicelli continued the ceremony with the passing of the colors. Then the audience, the veterans, and the elected officials blended together in one group and queued up behind the six burn barrels. The firefighters in attendance ignited the flames. As the fires roared, the crowd reached into black garbage bags and chipped plastic totes and pulled out tattered and worn flags which they gave to the firefighters who threw them into the fire and committed them to ash.
The Honor Guard lined up and faced the flags. Seven of them held up their rifles and fired. Once. Twice. Three times. Altogether there were 21 shots, and the dogs in the Animal Shelter did indeed lose their minds, but it could be hardly heard over the rendition of Taps played by a duet of trumpets.
Assisting with the ceremony was Somerset Fire Department, Somerset Parks Department, Somerset Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff Department, and Ross Corder Photography and Graphics.
