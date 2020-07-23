Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Speaker Pro Tem David Meade stopped in Somerset Thursday as part of a tour of the state, visiting with citizens and hearing first-hand their thoughts and concerns, Osborne said.
And what they are hearing is that the COVID-19 crisis and the economic shutdown of the state handed them problems they weren’t used to.
“The toll that the uncertainty has taken seems to be what is most devastating to people, just not knowing how to plan, knowing what’s going to be happening with their businesses, with their families, with their schools,” Osborne said.
He and Meade, who represents part of Pulaski County, said they felt that many of Governor Andy Beshear’s early on in the COVID crisis were bold and necessary, but that they wanted to see the opening back up of the economy sooner.
Meade said, “He took the actions I think necessary to make people aware and give them the warnings of what this virus was, but I think after that first couple of weeks, as he said he was going to do, he needed to immediately move to reopening and start that process. We were delayed far too long on that.”
Still, Osborne said that Kentucky’s overall economy was strong leading into the shutdown. Because of that, he thinks the underlying economy can shore up what was lost during the shutdown.
As for the current reopening strategy, Osborne says he would prefer to see it be “more surgical.”
“What I mean by surgical is not painting everything with a broad brush,” Osborne said. “Not using a one-size-fits-all. There are ways that businesses can comply with CDC regulations and guidelines if given the opportunity.”
Osborne said that areas with lower infection rates should be allowed to reopen sooner.
Meade used the local area as an example.
“We’re not suffering the same issues here as Louisville and Lexington. In my opinion, I think Kentuckians are good people. Our area has wonderful people, and if we warn them of the consequences with the virus and how to protect ourselves, our families, our friends our neighbors, our customers, they will do that. Government doesn’t need to micromanage those businesses,” Meade said.
Osborne and Meade have been echoing those comments in their other Kentucky appearances. During a media briefing held Tuesday, Governor Beshear was asked to address the idea of reopening “surgically.”
Beshear countered that there have been examples of counties going from few cases to hundreds in a short amount of time.
“We can’t wait for the virus to overwhelm us to act,” Beshear said. “If you’re in an area with a low positivity rate, that’s great. Let’s keep it there.”
Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Journal spoke with State Senator Rick Girdler, who said he and other Republican legislators were feeling frustrated that the Governor’s Office wasn’t communicating with lawmakers before making policies.
When asked if he felt if the Governor’s Office was listening to Republican leaders, Osborne said, “I don’t get that feeling. We have tried since March to be working partners with the Governor in this. … I do believe that many voices come up with better solutions than one voice. And I believe that disagreement is good. I think there are good things that come from hearing divergent opinions. And I don’t believe that we’ve had that type of cooperation from the executive branch.”
