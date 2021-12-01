Redistricting is the latest buzzword in Frankfort, and as has been the case with so many other things over the last couple of years, the Republican majority in the state legislature and Democratic Governor Andy Beshear find themselves at odds.
The Associated Press reported this week that Republican Senate President Robert Stivers urged Beshear to reconvene lawmakers this year to address redistricting, which is done every 10 years and typically involves a political tug-of-war between parties to make sure their side isn’t shortchanged. Essentially, which areas lawmakers represent could change drastically, with different counties and constituents, based on U.S. Census population data. This affects both state legislative districts and those of the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Somerset’s own Congressman Hal Rogers.
“I don’t plan to go to the governor on anything,” Stivers told reporters. “He knows we’re ready. He should call us into special session. But he has made it a caveat that he’s not calling us into special session unless he approves the plans.”
Although Republican lawmakers have worked to change this fact recently, it is still the case that only Beshear can call a special legislative session. The AP reported that Beshear has said repeatedly that he wants to see a plan from legislative leaders and have an agreement before deciding.
Of course, the lawmakers could simply address redistricting during the already scheduled legislative session which begins in January. But waiting until then causes some logistical problems, according to Rep. Shane Baker, a Republican who represents Pulaski and Laurel Counties in — what is for now, at least — District 85.
“There’s no anticipation that (Beshear) is going to call us back into session,” said Baker. “Therefore, redistricting would likely be handled early on in the session (in 2022). That creates some challenges because people have filed for office, people are still waiting to file for office, and they don’t know which district they’re going to live in.”
The deadline to file for office is January 7, 2022, only three days after the session is set to begin. Those races will be affected by the redistricting changes the legislature makes as soon as they’re able to come together.
Baker acknowledged that the “perception” is that Beshear’s reluctance to call a session without already seeing the plan is a matter of Beshear wanting to see how Democrats fare in the redistricting overhaul.
“In all fairness, there’s not much party left to protect,” said Baker. “If you’re looking at the seats that (Democrats) currently hold, they have one seat in Congress, they have eight in the (state) Senate and 25 in the (state) House. I’m not sure if it’s a function of protecting (Beshear’s party) or have him potentially grow what they could have.”
Somerset’s Rick Girdler, who represents Pulaski along with Lincoln and Boyle Counties in State Senate District 15, agreed. “I’m sure that he’s trying to protect some of his Congressional districts,” he said.
Nevertheless, Baker said, that’s not within the governor’s purview — no matter who the governor is.
“The legislature has the authority to do redistricting. We have separation of powers, and each branch has their own responsibilities, and redistricting falls under the legislature, not the governor’s office,” said Baker. “(Beshear) seems to want to have some oversight over that, but doesn’t have the authority to do so.”
Girdler echoed those thoughts, and noted that lawmakers have been working on the plans for “quite a while” at this point.
“The governor doesn’t have any say-so in it. That’s not in his executive powers,” said Girdler of redistricting. “... We will present (the plan) in session, vote on it, and if and when it passes, then I guess it’s like any bill, if he wants to veto it, (Beshear can). ... It has nothing to do with if he wants to see it before it becomes law. He wants to see it before he’d call a special session.”
Baker said he doesn’t think any legislator in the state won’t be impacted by redistricting this time around.
“It will definitely have an effect on Pulaski County. It’s going to affect all of Kentucky,” said Baker. “The population continues to shift away from western Kentucky and away from eastern Kentucky. If you just look at the Census numbers, Louisville and Lexington and the ‘Golden Triangle’ continues to grow, parts of Northern Kentucky, but so do Laurel and Pulaski Counties, which both make up my district. But even that district is affected, because of all of the surrounding counties. The way the apportionment goes, there’s a specific level of population that’s supposed to be represented by each district. With that, as people lose population in those counties, they have to push into other communities to get the population they need to keep things in order.”
Even in Pulaski and Laurel, people were moving out of the rural parts of those communities and “closer into town,” noted Baker, which affects his district and the others of Pulaski County. He noted that in District 83, which includes part of Pulaski and is represented by another first-timer in Frankfort, Josh Branscum, Cumberland and Clinton Counties lost population but Russell County and Pulaski gained; Ken Upchurch in District 52 saw Wayne County and McCreary County fall in population.
“Those two guys lost population in the majority of their districts, so they would need to pick up a bigger number of people in Pulaski County,” said Baker. “Pulaski County in the 2020 Census, we gained 3.13 percent. We’re up to 65,034 people. Laurel County gained 6.4 percent. They’re up to 62,813 (people).”
Girdler said he hasn’t seen much of the current redistricting plan lawmakers have been working on, but does have the understanding that they are proposing to shuffle his district somewhat. He couldn’t go into specifics, but did say, “They’re wanting it to move south and west, because a lot of the population has left the western part of the state and eastern part of the state. If you live in a western district, you’ve gotta move east, and if you’re in an eastern district, you gotta move west. North, they’re kind of looking at moving us further south in District 15 with Pulaski.”
According to the Associated Press, Stivers said that if lawmakers have to wait until the 2022 session to take up redistricting, the issue would be placed on an immediate fast track, with bills likely introduced on the session’s first day and sent to the governor within a week.
The Associated Press reported that Beshears’ spokesperson Crystal Staley said Monday that the governor’s “door is open” but he has had “zero requests” from Senate leaders for a meeting on redistricting.
Staley said in a statement that “no governor could call a special session without being formally asked, without a meeting with legislative leadership, without seeing a single piece of paper.”
