In Washington, Democrats have a group of legislators they call "the Squad." In Pulaski County, the GOP has their own version of "the Squad."
State Representatives Shane Baker, Josh Branscum, David Meade and Ken Upchurch and State Senator Rick Girdler — all of whom represent at least a portion of Pulaski County in Frankfort — gathered on the new deck overlooking Lake Cumberland at the Harbor Restaurant for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Update on Thursday evening.
It was the second such update with this particular group of Republican legislators after last year's, which drew a substantial crowd despite occurring during the height of COVID-19 spread concerns, and relative newcomers Baker and Branscum seem to have quickly fit in with the attitude of joking playfulness and ideological cohesion among the politically conservative group.
"You can kind of see the camaraderie among the five of us," said Upchurch, who represents Wayne, McCreary, and Pulaski Counties, during his allotted speaking portion of the event. "I think that's something that is unique and it's rare when you have ... bigger counties where they have a lot of legislators that represent that particular county. It's a pleasure getting to know these guys better. ... By and large, we all try to vote Pulaski County values and stay on task with everything."
One definite point of agreement among the three is on Gov. Andy Beshear, whose executive orders regarding COVID-19 — such as wearing masks, closing businesses, and stopping church services — drew considerable criticism, especially at last year's legislative update with this same group as Baker and Branscum were preparing to enter their first session in Frankfort.
"A lot of people were frustrated — we were all frustrated — with the amount of executive orders and just the dictatorial style that was coming out of the executive branch, locking businesses down, just locking everything down," said Upchurch. "The message that we heard was, we had to go up there and tame the bear. I think that's what we did. We really did some things that limited what he can and cannot do and gave ourselves a little bit more legislative independence, and I think that will bode well for the state going forward, whether it be a Republican governor or a Democrat governor. We're all Republicans up here and conservative, but if that had been a Republican governor pulling some of the stuff that this governor had pulled, you would have seen the same amount of frustration, not only from you all but from us, and we would have done the same things."
The key piece of legislation toward that end perhaps was House Bill 4, which would put a proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution into the hands of voters next year, which would allow the House Speaker and Senate President to jointly call the legislature back into session for a limited period. Currently, only the governor can call a special session.
"We have to pass this amendment. We've got to," said Girdler, who represents Boyle, Lincoln, and his home Pulaski County in the State Senate. "... We've got to be able to call ourselves in. I get tons of texts all day long (regarding) unemployment insurance. I've got people that ain't had checks for nine months. How would you like to do that? That's next to impossible. So we've got to be able to do something."
"There's another bill that went along with this that says if we do call ourselves back in ... we will not pay ourselves veto days," he added. "We tried our best to be able to be legislators on call, to be called back in by ourselves, and to do something about the overreach.
"The other day I read where (Beshear) said it's never been political with him. Well, I don't believe that, not for the first second," continued Girdler. "He's never called none of us. I can tell you, Burnside's totally different than Louisville. Totally different. Science Hill School System is different than Jefferson County Public Schools. So we've got to do things different in the rural areas than we do in the big cities."
Other bills Girdler championed were Senate Bill 5, one he co-sponsored, which provides protection from liability for owners of a premises during a declared emergency, such as what the state had with COVID-19, and House Bill 320, which would help provide high-speed broadband expansion to rural Kentucky.
"I think that's one of the most important things we've got going," said Girdler of increased Internet access, who pointed to its value for education in particular. "We've learned that we can, like banks and other things, sometimes do without brick-and-mortar. I know that in colleges, my daughters teach for Dr. (Carey) Castle (at Somerset Community College), they've got a lot of hybrid classes anymore. So broadband is very, very, very important."
David Meade, Speaker Pro Tempore in the Kentucky House of Representatives where he serves Lincoln and Pulaski Counties, also talked about the constitutional amendment and the broadband bill, but likewise touched on the budget bill the legislature passed. Here too, Beshear's unilateral executive actions came under scrutiny by the legislator.
"COVID hit, we backed up, we did a one-year budget (in 2020) because we weren't sure where we were going and how much money we were going to have. So we came in this year and we did the second year (of a two-year budget)," said Meade. "The numbers were all over the place. There was no way to get an accurate number of what we were going to have, so we were very conservative with what we did. We just did a continuation budget, and with the additional money that we had from the state — we had quite a bit of money as you know from the federal government coming in, the governor was already able to use some of that — but what was going to come in after July 1, we ended up locking down, saying, 'You can't use it because we want to make sure that this is used appropriately for the people of the state of Kentucky and one man doesn't need to be deciding how this money is spent all along.'
"Since we had this money, we used that for some of these other purposes, and took the money that the taxpayers of our state are giving us and we're going to put that away in a 'rainy day' fund," he added. "So we've got the largest rainy day fund that we've ever had in the history of this state and by the end of this year, we should be somewhere around $1.8 million. That sounds like a lot of money. We're trying to be as good of stewards as we possibly can with that money, but that only gets us about six months' worth of running state government."
Josh Branscum of Russell County, who also represents Pulaski, Clinton and Cumberland Counties, noted that while "the governor's on television talking about the economy's on fire, and that's great, he's supposed to be the cheerleader of this state, but there are a lot of questions because over the past year, year-and-a-half, there's been a ton of federal money that's been pumped into the state. So we passed the continuation budget, and I think that's the right thing to do, so let's just wait and see what things are going to look like."
Baker of Somerset, who represents Laurel and Pulaski Counties, said he tries to read everything in a bill before making a vote, a task that was easier during the COVID-affected session where Frankfort hallways were quieter and lobbyists weren't around so much. "Truly it takes all day; I was thinking about that. When everyone starts coming back in, how am I supposed to read all this stuff? I'll need some advice on that."
He talked about another constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in 2022 in addition to the one concerning the legislative sessions, this one House Bill 91, which would create a new section of the document stating that Kentucky's constitution does not secure or protect a right to abortion or funding of abortion.
The legislators also took questions from the audience. They allowed Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield to speak about opioid settlement money coming to Kentucky, and took a question about possible redistricting coming about and how it might affect Pulaski County's congressional district — the long and short of it being that all talk right now just amounts to rumors and no one is sure how that will go. They also got a question about the additional federal unemployment money and how it's affecting the job shortage situation facing Pulaski County among other places, as well as people who have filed claims and not yet received their unemployment funds from the period when businesses were shut down.
"That's a common concern that we hear, as far as with the unemployment insurance," said Branscum, who pointed to the ability for legislators to call themselves back into session as a way to address those issues, but legislators are limited in what they can currently do. "... Truth is, it's a broken system. It really is. One of the last reports we got was that it was going to take $40 million and three years to fix the computer system, the database that handles all of this. ... That is an issue, but paying that extra $300 (in unemployment assistance) is a problem. That's keeping people from going back into the labor force."
In addition to the legislative update, the Chamber event was also a time to recognize Bobby Clue's time with the organization. Clue, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, has now led the organization for 10 years, and a number of local officials — including Upchurch, Girdler, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, and SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler presented Clue with various gifts to mark the occasion, as well as saying words about him — generally positive, though there was plenty of good-natured roasting among the group of individuals so familiar with each other.
"I want to tell you where the Chamber was at that point in time (when Clue came on board)," said Chris Girdler. "The Chamber was in the red. The Chamber was struggling. Membership was down. ... With Bobby's hard work, his organizational skills, and everything else and his passion for this community, he has helped turn this Chamber around to one of the best — in my opinion, the best — Chamber(s) of Commerce in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."
