The Kentucky General Assembly has been in session for two days, and a key topic has been redistricting — and yes, Pulaski County and its legislators will be affected by it.
Although the redistricting plans for the state Senate and House of Representatives are still in something of a state of flux, the initial maps drawn up by Kentucky leadership had some noticeable impacts on Pulaski.
For one thing, there would now be not four but five representatives claiming portions of Pulaski County — with District 71, currently represented by Republican Josh Bray, spilling south into the northwestern area of Pulaski, with four precincts. Shane Baker, Josh Branscum, Ken Upchurch and David Meade, all currently Republican representatives whose districts include part of the rather large Pulaski, would all still continue to do so — but Meade's 80th District would shrink such that it may include only one precinct, with Baker's District 85 taking in much of the area Meade had.
The shifts are due to changes in population based on the most recent U.S. Census results; in order to keep districts relatively even, legislators' territories must shift to accommodate areas of greater or lesser population numbers.
In the state Senate, Rick Girdler of Somerset will see his District 15 change drastically — from being a three-county district, including Pulaski, Lincoln and Boyle Counties, to a five-county one centered around Lake Cumberland, including Russell, Wayne, Clinton and Cumberland Counties, which are currently in District 16 with Sen. Max Wise.
Meade couldn't be reached for comment on Wednesday, but both Baker and Girdler spoke to the Commonwealth Journal about the changes — if they stick — and the beginning of the 2022 legislative session in general.
Baker said that House Bill 2, dealing with the redistricting changes, was heard in committee (Elections, Constitutional Amendments & Governmental Affairs) on Wednesday, and he said changes could be still made to the plan as it was originally presented last week.
"I think things are fine," said Baker, a Somerset resident whose district currently includes parts of Pulaski and Laurel Counties, and would continue to do so, of the plan. "People will continue to be represented as they always have been. It will be by different people, to some degree. I'll have precincts that I didn't have before, and I lost some that I did have. I know (Branscum and Upchurch) picked up some new stuff."
Of course, redistricting is a game of politics, and there are always perceived winners and losers. Follow state chatter and you'll hear Democrats unhappy with how the Republican-controlled legislature arranged things, liberty-centered Republicans unhappy with more mainstream GOP politicians pushing them aside, and event Republicans concerned about the minority party's influence. Baker is aware of it all, but sees the numbers game as being more cut and dry.
"Some people on the right are saying it's not as fair (as they'd like) and some people on the left are saying it's not as fair," said Baker. "You have the constitutional issues that you have to abide by to determine what redistricting looks like. I know it's been. a lengthy process for the people working on it, and I don't envy the job that they've had to put in to do it."
Losing Boyle and Lincoln was not ideal for Girdler — "I had the best district for me, personally," he said. "I could drive to Frankfort and stop in (those counties) on the way back." But, said Girdler, he told those planning the map not to make a district just to favor his preferences: "Make a district for what's best for everyone involved. I'm not going to be a senator forever. I don't have a problem with (the new map). ... It's the same job, but new people."
Still, those new people present a challenge for Girdler, who said he's going to have to get to know four new county judges, county attorneys, and so on. And as the the redistricting changes will take effect upon being passed, that will mean getting used to new faces fairly quickly.
"Somebody said (in Wednesday meetings), 'Do we do (government business) with the people that elected us, or do we start doing work with our new counties?' They said, 'You're elected to a district number.' When it changes, that's my district."
Now in his second year in Frankfort, no longer a rookie, Baker said he feels a "little more familiar with the territory and the process." He has a couple of pieces of legislation he's hoping to get passed this year, though early on in the process, redistricting and budgeting is going to claim much of the focus.
"Obviously, you have priorities, things that have to be done," he said. "Redistricting has to take center stage simply because it is an election year. There are people who are waiting to file for office, but they can't until they know what district they're in. The district they're in may determine their decision."
Baker would like to revisit his Religion is Essential Act (HB 43) from last year, which would qualify any religious organization as an "essential" institution — a dilemma faced by churches last year in the midst of COVID-related restrictions that ordered non-essential businesses and the like closed to the public. "The same way that other essential entities exist during an emergency, they have to be treated in the same manner — if the gas station or grocery store is open, so too can the food banks be, the homeless shelters, the churches, any kind of religious organization."
Baker also is filing a bill (HB 112) that would prevent schools from mandating COVID vaccines for minors; the concern is that some school districts may require vaccinations to participate in sports or other extra-curricular activities, he said. "Having talked to some people who have faced some severe side effects from (the vaccinations), we want to make sure we protect their individual liberties," he said.
Girdler has multiple bills in the works, one involving water costs for farmers, lowering them once the users reach a certain amount at the discretion of water districts, and another that would make it easier to get religious exemptions for COVID vaccinations — he said he's got numerous other legislators looking to co-sponsor it.
But so far, the beginning of the 2022 session has been easier on Girdler than some of the chaos seen in last year's General Assembly, which saw much to do in a short amount of time under most unusual conditions.
"It's not been as hectic this time because we're just trying to deal with the district thing," said Girdler. "I think they want to get the budget done real quick."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.