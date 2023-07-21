Talking politics can be stressful, but if you're going to do it, there are few better places than a restaurant with a lake view.
As such, the Harbor Restaurant at Lee's Ford Marina once again provided the setting for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's Legislative Update on Thursday, a chance for people to to hear from and ask questions of local legislators on the most pressing issues of the day.
Five of Pulaski's six local legislators in state government were present — 15th District Senator Rick Girdler, 80th District Representative David Meade, 52nd District Rep. Ken Upchurch, 83rd District Rep. Josh Branscum, and 71st District rep. Josh Bray. All are Republicans and all represent at least a part of Pulaski County in addition to other counties. Rep. Shane Baker of Somerset, who represents the 85th District in the State House of Representatives, was not present on Thursday due to his attendance of a family policy conference.
The event was moderated by radio personality Larry Glover, whose job it was to raise topics and keep the legislators on track. The event, held on the outside deck at the Harbor, was packed with attendees, who also enjoyed food and beverages while they heard from their representatives in Frankfort.
The legislators touched on a number of topics, including education, the economy, drug addiction, gun rights, and more.
They also discussed the previous legislative session early this year and some of the bills that they had worked on during that time. They also noted that a number of challenging issues were brought up during that time, such as gender identity policy and juvenile justice, that demanded a lot from legislators.
"They said it's a short session, we're not going to do anything, we're just going to clean up some bills," said Girdler. "Well, let me tell you what, that's the hardest session I've ever had since I've been there. They killed us. We passed a lot of bills, did a lot of things, did a lot of good things. A couple of things I didn't didn't agree with, but the Kentucky people spoke for it, so that's the way this government works."
"The last session was ... kind of an emotional session," added Branscum. "There are times where, during long sessions, we're doing the budget and there are a lot of policy issues, and those are taxing on you. But it seems like the last session, with a lot of the social issues that we were having to deal with — and rightfully so; we needed to deal with them — that was a pretty emotional session and one different than we've encountered since we've been up there."
Glover noted that Kentucky has climbed from near the bottom in education rankings normally to about the middle of the pack, but asked what steps Kentucky can take to still improve schools. Girdler noted that pensions have dominated education discussions in the recent past, but that may be less of an issue in the present. Now, much of the primary concern is helping students recover from the educational challenges that the COVID-19 years presented.
"(COVID) was an absolute disaster for all kids," said Upchurch, who shared some of the struggles his own son was presented by the disruption faced by schools, including hiring a tutor. "... Kids should have been in school. We were afraid kids were going to spread and get COVID. They were the least susceptible to COVID. It goes back to (the idea that) elections have consequences. We've got another one coming up, and there's going to be consequences to this election."
What's being taught in schools was also an issue for legislators, particularly in regard to topics like sexuality. "I think we've got to get back to the basics," said Girdler. "Education-wise, teach my grandkids how to read. Teach them how to do math. Teach them how to (understand) geography. Things that we can use in our everyday world."
Meade said that there's a heavy amount of regulations placed on teachers today, mentioning that schools end up teaching specifically for state testing purposes, and the legislature has "in the past not done a good job of making sure that we're not pushing too much data on those classroom teachers. ... Those teachers will work all day long, they'll come (home and) sit on the couch from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. grading papers or doing ... online information, whatever it may be. We push so much data on them that they're not able to just go into the classroom and teach."
Meade also touched on the issue of school choice, saying that you can be both for public schools and for alternatives to that system, with charter schools having been a hot topic in recent years in particular. "It's not an either/or," he said.
"That's the way that the Kentucky Education Association makes it out to be, is that you're either for public education or you're for school choice. That's not necessarily the case for most of us. We can be both," he said. "We can make sure that public education has the funding it needs and can be efficient with our children while also giving parents a choice in where they want to send their children to school. If you notice these communities that have that school choice, you're not seeing as much of that indoctrination, because those parents have that choice, and competition sometimes is good, and that's what we're seeing in some of those areas."
Bray said that schools shouldn't be teaching students in younger grades about sex education. "As a father with a kindergartener, if I found out they were trying to teach my daughter what a lesbian is or what a drag queen is, we're going to have problems. ... We've got to focus on the basics before we can start worrying about this other crap that they're so focused on."
On the topic of student debt and the cost of college, Meade said that the message for years has been that every student out of high school should attend college.
"As we have seen now, especially through the COVID years and beyond, that doesn't always need to be the case," said Meade. "Technical jobs right now, trade work, is paying extremely well. Some of those students need to be looking at those avenues, and so we need to be focusing a lot at state government on those technical schools and those trade schools ..."
Girdler noted that the affordability of a place like Somerset Community College presents a "perfect option" for local students in particular when compared to more expensive universities out of high school. He also said that those larger institutions have taken advantage of state funding — "Every time we give (them) a little bit of money, you know what? They happen to go up that much. ... We have to control what goes in there."
Legislators didn't show much interest in looking at things like marijuana legalization or casino gaming when Glover brought up those topics, but did talk about the issue of drug addiction and how the state isn't fully utilizing the resources it has available.
"I think you could take every dollar in the commonwealth and put it toward addiction care, and Frankfort's not going to solve the problem unfortunately," said Bray. "We've got rehab beds sitting right now unused within the state. One of the the things I've learned through the jail task force is, we pay for hundreds of beds every month, whether they're full or not, and we don't have people there, because corrections just isn't sending them. So why aren't they sending them? It's the biggest issue we have in the commonwealth, as far as crime, and even workforce participation. So we've got to make sure ... the administration is doing what they're supposed to do, because we can put all the best policy in the world up there, but if it's not being carried out, it's just not going to work."
On the topic of job growth and moving people from unemployment to the workforce, Branscum said that in this election cycle, with Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear running to stay as governor of the state, "you're going hear about how great Kentucky's economy is, and how way down our unemployment numbers are and that is true, but when one out of every two people are actually working, you've got an issue. We rank 44th or 45th in workforce participation in the country. ... We started looking at unemployment reform and we did that a couple sessions back, and cleaned it up this time.
"The idea behind a lot of these social programs (is that) it was a safety net, so that if something happens, it's a way to get you to the next job, to get you through until you can back on your feet, it's not a career choice," he added, noting that this presents an important problem to answer at the state level. "Unfortunately, we've got a lot of Kentuckians who have made it a career choice."
A "sliding scale" approach mentioned by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck during the recent Primary Election for the Kentucky governor's office was also brought up, allowing for people to not lose all their state assistance in case they got a job. Upchurch said that the legislature had looked at similar ideas — "If you have someone who needs help, where if they get a job, they're going to lose their benefits, we would like to see where they would keep their benefits until they got on their feet and started climbing up the career ladder. That's something that we need to do as a legislature. We've tried it, and again the problem is, we're (presented as) the bad guys that are going to try to take people's benefits from them and put them out on the streets and make them go hungry. That's not what we're trying to do, we're trying to get people off public assistance."
Glover also asked legislators how to protect the second amendment rights of Kentucky gun owners while at the same time having impactful policy to curb violence. Bray responded that the first thing to do is "start enforcing the laws that we've got on the books" and that "if you look at actual mass shooting statistics, the number one cause of mass shooting statistics in Kentucky (is) gang violence in Louisville. We've got laws on the books to help curb gang violence in Louisville, but you've got to administer the laws that are on the books."
He added, "Guns haven't changed. The AR-15 became available during Vietnam, so late '60s, early '70s. So since then, you've not seen a change in guns. What you've seen is a change in people. ... There's a mental component to it, and we have to make sure we've got good policy to treat mental illness, but at the same time, in my mind, the second amendment, it's pretty clear. The rights of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. So you talk about a balance, I would say we need to enforce the laws we've got on the books and leave law-abiding gun owners alone."
Added Upchurch, "We've got a societal problem, we've got mental illness. That's what needs to be treated. I don't want someone that's got mental illness having access to a gun. We need to do something there, but a lot of it's at the federal level."
The legislators also addressed questions from the audience on a variety of topics, including getting financial help for non-profits and their workers who are struggling financially; potentially getting rid of daylight saving time; income tax reform; and several questions from Fourth District Pulaski County Magistrate Mark Ranshaw.
