It's back-to-school season in Pulaski County — and that's true for Somerset's largest private school for youngsters as well as in the public districts.
Somerset Christian School started classes on Thursday, welcoming students back for the 2023-24 school year at the faith-based institution for students all the way up through high school.
And Dr. Ron Gleaves, Head of School for SCS, noted that more students came through the front doors than ever before this time.
"We're at record enrollment for the third year in a row," said Gleaves, noting that the school is at 470 students total this year, up about 50 students from last year.
"When I got here two-and-a-half years ago, we were at 309," said Gleaves. "I believe that we're asking for God's hand of favor, and asking the Lord to bless. Everything we do here is built on being a Christ-centered, Christ-focused school. Being an old preacher like I am, I believe the Lord honors those who seek to honor him."
Gleaves gave that as one of the key reasons for the steady growth the school has seen, but there are other factors, such as making the school more attractive to student athletes by joining the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) in recent years to compete along other well-known sports programs, and the idea that families are "looking for answers for their own children."
Another factor is that SCS, like other schools, is rebounding from the chaos of the COVID-19 era.
"COVID hurt every institution in the world — church, school and everything," said Gleaves. "I think coming through COVID ... we're trying to share a fresh vision of growth with the community and with our school family about the possibilities the Lord has has for us. My vision is to expand the tent."
If not a tent, then certainly the classrooms — Gleaves said they're "about full" and that "it's tight."
He added, "With faculty and everything, I've got well over 500 people in the building every day now. It's fun. It's a good problem to have."
Another big change for 2023-24 is that for the first time ever, SCS has a school resource officer, a police presence in the school to help protect students and provide someone they can go to if they have any trouble. Officer Jeff Phillippi of the Somerset Police Department is that SRO.
"I want to give a huge shout-out to (Somerset Police) Chief (William) Hunt and his team. They have been so wonderful for us to work with," said Gleaves. "Unfortunately, I tell people all the time, when I went to school, we didn't worry about these things, but that was a long time ago. ... We have to make sure that we're ready. The school shooting in Nashville (in March), I think for private Christian schools, really changed how people view this. It brought it much closer to home. So we're very blessed to have (Phillippi) with us."
To keep up with the growing student population, there are more faculty members, said Gleaves. However, most other things in the school are familiar to returning students, which helped Day 1 of 2023-24 be a positive experience for all involved.
"It's gone wonderfully," he said. "We opened our morning with many of our parents joining us and we're praying over the school. The pastor's council came out and prayed over the school today."
Only one thing Gleaves noted as a bit of a "hiccup" was the process of getting kids in and out of the school effectively. He recalled last year's pick-up as being "a disaster," and they scrapped the plans they'd made after the first day and "completely changed the way we did it and it actually worked." With more people dropping kids off at school this year, there will be "some tweaks" that SCS makes going forward in drop-off to help students get out of the car and into the building quicker and keep parents from waiting quite as long.
"Those are normal things for any school, public or private," said Gleaves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.