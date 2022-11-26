LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and Kentucky topped archrival Louisville 26-13 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory.
The Wildcats (7-5) limped in with five losses in seven games but regrouped to overwhelm the Cardinals in all phases. Kentucky’s defense harassed Cardinal quarterbacks Brock Domann and Malik Cunningham and forced a turnover from each leading to 10 points. Trevin Wallace’s third-quarter interception of Cunningham and 19-yard return to the Louisville 16 was especially critical, setting up Levis’ scoring pass to Brown three plays later for a 23-7 lead that put the game out of reach.
Earlier, JJ Weaver stripped Domann of the football on a sack and returned it to the 6, setting up Ruffolo’s second field goal from 29 yards to make it 13-0.
Levis was 11 of 19 passing for 188 yards. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 24 times for 120 yards and broke the school record with his 20th 100-yard performance.
Ruffolo converted from 43, 29, 35 and 40 yards along with making both extra points for Kentucky.
Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan rushed 22 times for 145 yards.
