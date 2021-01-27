A Lexington man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that took place last week in southern Pulaski County, while another suspect remains under investigation.
Javonte Groves, 26, and Jalen Lamar Alcorn, 19, both of Lexington, were determined to be involved in the incident that took place at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Friday, January 22, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
In that incident, an armed robbery on Prather Road, not far from the Slate Branch area, was reported to the 911 Dispatch Center. Sheriff's deputies arrived alongside Somerset Police officers were immediately dispatched to the victim's residence. Upon arrival, they learned that a male individual had come into a home on Prather Road armed with a handgun and robbed a man and his girlfriend, as well as another male friend who was visiting from Lexington, according to the sheriff's office.
Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office could confirm there were connections between the suspects and victims, although elements of that are still under investigation.
During the robbery, the suspect took jewelry, a handgun, and the victims' cell phones, according to the sheriff's office. The complete list and value of the stolen property is still under investigation.
Det. Matt Bryant was the primary investigator on the scene, working with Det. Joey Johnson of the sheriff's office.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Alcorn and lodged him in the Fayette County Detention Center. It was anticipated that Alcorn would be transported back to Pulaski County Wednesday and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.
Alcorn was charged with first-degree Robbery and first-degree Burglary.
Groves was arrested on unrelated warrants by the Transylvania Campus Police and lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. His role in the robbery is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation continues by Det. Bryant and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.
