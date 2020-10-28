Somerset, Ky., resident Lesa Hudson thinks the upcoming presidential election is going to be one of the most important she has seen in her lifetime.
“It’s going to determine which way our country goes, and our way of life, from now on,” she said.
Hudson said she has voted in every election since she turned 18 years old. The now 60-year-old retired dental assistant still keeps herself busy – through community service, by volunteering with the local Somernites Cruise car show organization and by being a trainer/coach for the Kentucky Motorcycle Safety Foundation.
She labels herself a conservative Libertarian, but despite there being a Libertarian candidate running for election – Jo Jorgensen from Illinois – Hudson said she is throwing her support firmly behind Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Her reasoning is that Trump is the better of the two front runners, and that until the Libertarian party gets more support, overcoming candidates in the two more established political parties will be difficult.
“I do support Trump,” Hudson said. “I don’t appreciate everything he does or says. He’s not the most tactful in dealing with people, but, I truly believe that he has the best interests of the American people at heart.”
Her impression of Democratic candidate Joe Biden is of someone who is “all political.”
“It’s a power kind of thing [for Biden]. … Even if Biden just gets four years and somebody comes along and beats him, the damage he can do in four years is going to be astronomical. Trump is still cleaning up messes from the previous administration.”
Military matters factor heavily in Hudson’s decisions, saying she admires that he has built the military up during his time in office. “He has made it a priority.”
She also approves of the President’s leadership during the current COVID-19 pandemic and other hot-button issues.
“He’s surrounded himself with a lot of very, very intelligent people in their fields, and where he may be lacking in knowledge of that [COVID], he is at least smart enough to know that he needs the top experts to help him make decisions,” she said.
She also has strong opinions on the President’s actions concerning areas of rioting and looting in the wake of racial unrest after several high-profile cases of what many have called “police brutality” on Black citizens.
Hudson comes from a family with ties to first responders. Her brother recently retired as a police officer from the Richmond area.
“These are just regular people who choose to step up and put their lives on the line every single day, for strangers or for their neighbors. And they’re being treated like nobody should ever have to be treated,” she said.
President Trump, she said, seems supportive of law enforcement and all first responders.
She believes in free speech, she adds. “I’ll be the first one to stand there and defend you’re right to protest, but there’s a proper way to protest, and it’s not looting and burning and destroying and beating.”
She said she wished that the local leaders of some of the areas seeing prolonged rioting and violence “stopped it right at the beginning, before they let it get completely out of control.”
For Kentuckians, the next biggest race to focus on, right after the one for president, is the race for Senator Mitch McConnell’s seat. The long-serving senator and current Senate majority leader is in a race against Democratic candidate Amy McGrath.
Here, Hudson’s support of McConnell is less of a ringing endorsement than that of Trump.
“I don’t care for [McGrath] at all. I’m not a big fan of McConnell. I would like to see someone challenge him that had the right qualifications and ideas, rather than ‘I’m going against McConnell to take down McConnell.’ I think he does need to be out of office, but I don’t think she’s the one that I would like to see him replaced with,” Hudson said.
