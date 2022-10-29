The pandemic was a difficult time for the United States economy, and many non-profits across the Commonwealth had to be shut down due to lack of donations and lack of income. However, thanks to the dedication of the workers of Liberty Nature Center and their fearless leader Frances A. Carter of Kentucky, the nature center was able to brave the pandemic and emerge on the other side.
Liberty Nature Center began as the Raptor Club on Southwestern High School’s campus. Almost completely student-run, the Raptor Club cared for sick and injured raptors and vultures who were hurt in the wild, hit by a car, shot by a hunter or other mishaps.
Despite the students and volunteers’ best efforts, sometimes birds must have wings amputated and can therefore not survive in the wild. When this happens, the birds are cared for for the rest of their lives onsite and are used for education and training.
After years of fundraising and cutting through the legal red tape, Carter was able to reopen the facility off Slate Branch Road and now educates students and volunteers from all over the county, and also takes in not just birds but creatures from every spot in the animal kingdom.
The facility can also be considered “mobile” as students and volunteers also transport the birds to schools, libraries, and community events to allow the community to see up-close endangered animals and learn the importance of conservation.
However, because of the virtual learning that schools had to undergo rather than in-person learning, Carter was forced to close the facility to the public in order to protect her workers, without whom the nature center would have not been able to stay open.
“We were one of the lucky ones. We survived it,” said Carter. “A lot of other non-profits did not.”
What kept the facility running and the animals cared for, according to Carter, was the good graces of former students who wanted to ensure the facility stayed open and the animals remained happy and healthy.
“They knew we were hurting for cash, and I opened the mailbox and get a thousand dollars from this kid, a thousand dollars from that kid,” she said but then laughed and corrected herself. “I call them ‘kids.’ They’re adults out there now! But to me, they’re still kids.”
Carter enjoys revealing to students what the Liberty Nature Center has to offer. Every year, she says, many kids are shocked to know that the center even exists.
“We’re better known outside the state than we are right here,” she said. “But where else can you go where you can just walk up to a bald eagle?”
Now that it’s open to the public, Carter is excited to show off all the critters to the community and let kids hold lizards and snakes (and maybe even a tarantula if you’re brave enough).
“Little kids love the reptiles,” she said. “The also love the screech owls, because we let them hold the screech owls.”
Screech owls are tiny owls that may be mistaken for baby owls if found out in the wild, but they rarely grow taller than 10 inches. They make perfect birds for children and new volunteers to put on a welder’s glove and let the animal purchase on their finger.
“The bigger birds, they’re afraid of them,” said Carter.
While the facility is far larger than its humble beginnings, Carter says it’s still growing and hopes to one day fill all 27 acres.
“I’d like to do an Eagle Weekend on our lake,” said Carter. “Those are big attractions… you’ll have three to four hundred people come in when they do [an Eagle Weekend event] at Land Between the Lakes… they attract people from out-of-state and everything, and I think it would be a big economy booster in Pulaski County.”
It’s clear Carter has big dreams and can’t wait to see them soar.
