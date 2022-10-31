While Halloween is usually time for the ghosts and goblins to shine, on Saturday they got to mix with things that go “Who?” in the night.
The Liberty Nature Center hosted its annual Owl Prowl this weekend, giving guests an up close and personal look at many of the center’s feathered and four-legged friends – and in some cases, eight-legged residents.
Volunteers of the center passed out candy, showed off owls and other birds the center is caring for, and gave both children and adults information about what the center does.
One of the owls greeting guests was Zoso, a Great Horned Owl which Jennifer Ford explained was a resident of the center because he couldn’t be released back into the wild.
Zoso came to them a few years ago after an encounter with a barbed wire fence left him with a major wing injury.
Volunteer Cindy Robinson was also on hand to talk to visitors about a different kind of flying guest – honey bees.
Robinson said she had collected the hive from Monticello and relocated it at the Liberty Nature Center. She said she took a box with her and “knocked them down” into it to move them.
They’ve adapted well to their new home, she said, establishing themselves on the first couple of levels of their boxes.
Plus, they are already producing honey, although she said she will need to feed them throughout the winter because they don’t have enough honey stored up at their new home to get them through.
Robinson said it was fun for her to teach kids about bees, especially explaining how important they are to our ecosystem.
“If we didn’t have bees, within three years, we’d be done,” she said, pointing out they are the main pollinators for “everything we need to eat.”
From bees to arachnids, volunteer Autumn Cook was out at the nature center’s new reptile enclosure, showing off one of her own (live) tarantulas and giving kids a scare with a giant (fake) motion-censored “jumping spider” that added to the Halloween spirit.
Cook said the new reptile building was completed in July, and houses animals like bearded dragons, iguanas, aquatic turtles and more.
Some of those animals, like the bearded dragon, are used in educational sessions, informing people how they can take care of them, Cook said.
Others come from cruelty cases, such as the shut-down pet store in Burnside in which many reptiles were being kept in horrible conditions.
Cook said those reptiles now have a comfortable home in which to live out their days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.